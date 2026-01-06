Oklahoma wide receiver Zion Kearney has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He is a former four-star recruit.

Kearney appeared in five games this past season as a sophomore, totaling 31 yards in that time. That came after he made 11 appearances as a true freshman in 2024 when he hauled in eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Kearney is the latest Oklahoma receiver to enter the transfer portal so far this cycle. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Zion Kearney played high school football at Missouri City (TX) Hightower, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 100 overall player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

This story will be updated.