Oklahoma's Tia Milloy plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

After spending two seasons in Norman, Tia Milloy is leaving the program. Milloy announced her intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday evening. This comes just around 24 hours after Oklahoma saw its 2026 season end. She will have two years of eligibility, wherever the next stop is.

“After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left,” Malloy said via X. “I will leave Norman with countless memories and a family for life. Thank you to my teammates and coaches, & thank you Sooner nation for 2 amazing seasons.”

Oklahoma officially listed Milloy as a utility player. Only five starts are on the 2026 resume but Milloy did play in a total of 37 games. You have to imagine she will be looking for a bigger role at the next school. And hopefully, the results follow.

Milloy finished with a batting average of .353, hitting four home runs and knocking in 22 RBIs. More than anything, the slugging percentage stands out for Milloy. It sat at .706 for her, being part of an impressive OPS of 1.135. There were certainly moments where Milloy impressed when given the opportunity.

Unfortunately, OU did not see the season end the way they wanted to. Mississippi State was able to beat them in the Norman Super Regional, keeping the Sooners out of the Women’s College World Series. Head coach Patty Gasso was quite used to making a trip to Oklahoma City. Maybe she will see Milloy there in the coming seasons, just in a different uniform.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Oklahoma seeing transfer portal movement after end of 2026 season

Riley Zache is ready to join a new team after spending the last two seasons at Oklahoma. On Monday, the Sooners softball player announced she plans to enter the transfer portal.

“Thank you Oklahoma for these past two years,” Riley Zache wrote on X/Twitter. “Ultimately, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility! I’m excited to see what the future holds for me!”

Zache joined the Sooners in 2025 after having a standout career at Saint Joseph High School in South Bend, Indiana. During her freshman season, Zache drove in a run in Oklahoma’s 13-2 victory over Alabama to win the Norman Super Regional. Overall, Zache appeared in nine games during the 2025 season and was selected to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report