After a judge granted an injunction in his eligibility lawsuit, Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke shared his reaction with reporters. He is now able to play for the Sooners for the 2026 season.

Heinecke initially filed an NCAA waiver for a fifth year of eligibility, but it was denied. He walked on at OU in 2023 after arriving from Ohio State, but the NCAA’s decision stemmed from the approx. 15 minutes he played for the Buckeyes’ lacrosse team across three games in 2022. The association counted that year as Heinecke’s freshman season, therefore arguing it went against his eligibility clock.

From there, Heinecke filed a lawsuit, and Judge Thad Balkman in Cleveland County ruled in his favor Thurday. Heinecke was among those to take the stand during the hearing, along with Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and general manager Jim Nagy, and he acknowledged the weight of the moment.

Owen Heinecke reacts to the decision from Judge Balkman and shares emotions from throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/1OcOnvr0Qv — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) April 16, 2026

“My heart was racing probably harder than it is before a game when I was up on the witness stand,” Heinecke said, via Sooner Scoop’s George Stoia III. “Pretty crazy day. Pretty surreal to have the case taken this far. Super grateful for it all. I’m excited. I’m still not over the decision yet, so just really excited.”

Owen Heinecke got a call from Brent Venables

Owen Heinecke had a breakout season at OU in 2025 as he totaled 74 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, along with a forced fumble. Over his first two years as a walk-on at Oklahoma, he totaled 11 tackles across 26 games.

For his efforts, Heinecke earned an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine and attended the event while awaiting a waiver decision In late March, he sued the NCAA, and the hearing was set for Thursday – one week before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Heinecke gave credit to his legal team, led by Mary Quinn Cooper and Michael Lauderdale, for their time and effort in the case. After Balkman’s ruling, he then got a call from Brent Venables, who was clearly excited to have the standout linebacker back in the fold in 2026.

“He was pretty excited, but not as excited as I am,” Heinecke said. “Just to hear him be excited is something that’s super special. I told him, remember how excited you are right now when I have a mental error and he said, ‘Not a chance.’ It’s a good coach-player relationship. I’m excited for one more year with him.”