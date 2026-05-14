Patty Gasso hints at Oklahoma playing inside football stadium

Patty Gasso has taken the Oklahoma Sooners to a different level since stepping in as the head coach. Over 1,600 wins, endless conference titles, and eight Women’s College World Series. But Gasso appears to have one more trick up her sleeve, hoping to elevate the game of softball as a whole.

On Thursday, Gasso hinted at OU playing inside a football stadium in the near future. And not Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“There’s lots of things that are coming in the future that I can’t tell you about but it’s record-breaking,” Gasso said via The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman. “And Oklahoma is leading that way. It’s going to be absolutely amazing and we’re close to getting the okay to do it. But has to do with a football stadium. Not ours.”

Gasso did not show her hand at all regarding which stadium she is referencing. Gabe Ikard, one of the show’s co-hosts, provided a guess of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Not even a reaction came from Gasso. She is waiting to get the final stamp of approval before diving any further into the topic.

“Just waiting on a yes,” Gasso said. “… If we can get this to work, it’s going to be kind of probably my last big blast to softball. Let someone else take over and do that stuff. It’s a lot of work but it’s going to be amazing.”

Now, speculation can begin on what might take place in the future. With a home game on Owen Field crossed off the list, maybe Ikard is onto something inside the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Recently, a volleyball event was announced with a $1 million prize pool, set to take place at AT&T Stadium. Dubbed Spikes Under the Likes, Florida, Nebraska, Penn State, and SMU will all participate.

Doing something similar would be a first for softball. Adding a cash prize only adds to the stakes, making sure the programs involved are competing at the highest level, while also enjoying a cool moment for the sport.

All we can do, for the time being, is play the waiting game. Gasso is likely 100% focused on finding to bring another national championship to Norman. Oklahoma is set to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday, hosting Binghamton in the Norman Regional. Kansas and Michigan are also in the bracket, with one of them waiting for the Sooners, win or loss.