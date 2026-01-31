Porter Moser addresses Oklahoma fan support amid Sooners' struggles

Oklahoma fell to Texas on Saturday after blowing a 14-point lead, and “Fire Moser” chants broke out from the fans. But prior to that, head coach Porter Moser was pretty pleased with the crowd.

They were into the game and Oklahoma simply failed to deliver. Unfortunately, that’s now eight straight losses in conference play and it’s fair to wonder how long the strong fan support might last.

“I thought they were great today,” Moser said after the game. “I thought they were great today. We didn’t give them enough to cheer about the last eight or nine minutes. How you get the fans to cheer is you get two or three stops in a row.”

Oklahoma had trouble manufacturing those stops. Texas mostly cruised to the win down the stretch, finding offense all too easy to come by.

That’s when the “Fire Moser” chants began raining down. Oklahoma showed signs of fighting back but couldn’t connect the killer punches in time.

“We got a stop, the crowd was going crazy,” Moser said. “Went in and we actually got an intentional foul that that crowd was in it. How you get the crowd in it is you get two or three stops in a row. You get them there.”

It just didn’t happen on Saturday. Oklahoma fell again. And while the previous two games were decided by four points or fewer, this one was decided by double-digits.

That’s not going to cut it, and the calls for Porter Moser’s job are only going to grow louder and louder if Oklahoma can’t turn things around. But he’s sticking up for the fans despite them calling for his head.

“I thought the crowd was great,” Moser said. “It was us, not them, getting them something to cheer about the last five minutes.”

Oklahoma will return to action on Wednesday at Kentucky. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.