San Francisco 49ers sign Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton to four-year contract

The San Francisco 49ers have signed 2026 NFL Draft pick and former Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton, the team announced on Tuesday. He inked a four-year deal after becoming the No. 107 overall pick in this year’s draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract will be worth $5.62 million. Spotrac lists his signing bonus and guaranteed amount at signing at $1.24 million.

Gracen Halton was one of the top defensive players for the Sooners during his final season on campus. He was a second-team All-SEC selection and was a team captain during the 2025 campaign.

Halton, who checks in at 6 foot 2, 293 pounds, recorded 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks over 47 games (10 starts) in his college career at Oklahoma. He was remarkably productive.

From there, Gracen Halton turned in an excellent performance at the NFL Combine. He posted elite numbers for a defensive tackle.

The veteran defender logged a 4.82-second 40-yard dash, which ranked third among defensive tackles. He also topped all defensive tackles by posting a 36.5-inch vertical. He finished with a 9-foot-6 broad jump.

Going into the NFL Draft, Gracen Halton helped ease some of the concerns about being undersized by posting such good numbers at the Combine. He had scouts raving about his potential ability to impact play on the field from his interior role.

The NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth scouting report on Gracen Halton. He wrote the following:

“An undersized 3-technique with disruptive attributes, Halton is best suited for a rotational role in a movement-based front. He plays with synced hands and feet and good lateral agility. His initial quickness makes him quite slippery but a centered block can clear him from the run lane due to his lack of mass/anchor. He’s an energetic, gap-to-gap rusher who can threaten guards on their edges or play his role as an effective twister. Finding the right scheme fit will be critical for Halton in the NFL.”