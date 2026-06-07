Stacey King dead at 59: Porter Moser releases statement on passing of Oklahoma legend

Legendary Oklahoma basketball player and three-time NBA champion Stacey King has died at the age of 59, the Chicago Bulls announced Sunday. King reportedly passed away after a fall at home, according to ESPN’s David Kaplan.

King, who led the Sooners to the 1988 NCAA championship game, became the sixth overall pick of the Bulls in the 1989 NBA Draft and went on to win three NBA titles in the early 1990s as a valued bench player during Michael Jordan‘s heyday in Chicago. Following his playing career, King established himself as a beloved member of the Bulls’ broadcast team over the past two decades.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement Sunday. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans.

“We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day.”

Tributes to King poured in throughout the day Sunday, including from Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Stacey King, a true Oklahoma legend. Stacey was one of the most accomplished and likeable players in OU men’s basketball history, and he meant so much to our program because of his passion for the sport and the university,” Moser’s statement read. “His smile, energy and spirit were his hallmarks, not to mention that silky-smooth left-handed stroke. His success transcended collegiate athletics with his three NBA titles with the Bulls and stellar broadcasting career, and I was honored to get to know him there in Chicago. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and we will thoughtfully honor him throughout our upcoming season. Rest in peace, Stacey.”

The Lawton, Okla. native averaged 18 points and seven rebounds across his four seasons in Norman between 1985-89, and was instrumental in the Sooners’ run to the 1988 national title game as a junior. King earned first-team All-American honors in 1988-89 and was named the Big Eight player of the year after averaging a conference-leading 26 points on 52.3% shooting and 2.3 blocks per game as a senior.

Oklahoma retired King’s No. 33 jersey in 2008.