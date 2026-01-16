Tennessee transfer freshman tight end Jack Van Dorselaer has committed to Oklahoma, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He was tabbed as the No. 442-ranked player (No. 25 TE) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating. As a true freshman, Van Dorselaer hauled in five receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown this past season.

Prior to enrolling at Tennessee, Van Dorselaer was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 384 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 23 TE in his class and the No. 52 overall player from the state of Texas, hailing from Southlake Carroll.

BREAKING: Tennessee transfer TE Jack Van Dorselaer has committed to Oklahoma, @Hayesfawcett3 reports⭕️https://t.co/SdTlOMuppo pic.twitter.com/RiqMMIH86J — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 16, 2026

Hauling in Van Dorselaer serves as another major recruiting victory for Oklahoma and newly hired tight ends coach Jason Witten. He is widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

“I love football and I love teaching the game, and Oklahoma is as prestigious a college football program as there is in the country. So I’m thankful to Coach (Brent) Venables for the opportunity to work together,” Witten said via a press release. “It’s been clear to me from the outset that he’s one of the best leaders of men in football. And he has the pieces in place to compete for championships, so I’m excited to work under him and Coach (Ben) Arbuckle and with the rest of the staff. It’s a tremendous opportunity and I’m proud to be a Sooner.

“I know what the expectations and standards of Oklahoma Football are and I’m excited to lean into and embrace those. But along the way, it’s also a great privilege to positively impact young men – to help them become the best players they can be and the best men they can be. That’s one of the things I respect the most about Coach Venables – that those things aren’t mutually exclusive. You can take on the responsibility to lead men but also be highly competitive in your craft. I try to uphold those standards on and off the field.”

Van Dorselaer comes to Oklahoma from Tennessee, Witten’s alma mater. He is the second tight end addition from the Transfer Portal, joining veteran Colorado State transfer Rocky Beers. Last season, Beers hauled in 31 receptions for 388 yards and seven touchdowns.

Oklahoma’s Transfer Portal Additions

Jack Van Dorselaer is the 14th Transfer Portal addition for Oklahoma.

