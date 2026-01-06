Texas transfer redshirt freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone has committed to rival Oklahoma, On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos report.

Livingstone, who was a four-star recruit out of Lovejoy in the 2024 class, exploded onto the scene for the Longhorns in 2025. The Lucas, TX native hauled in 29 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns. He caught two passes for 29 yards in Texas’ 23-6 win over Oklahoma on Oct. 11.

The departure of Livingstone came as a big blow to Texas starting quarterback Arch Manning, who was Livingstone’s roommate in Austin. As news of his transfer emerged, Manning posted an Instagram story of him and Livingstone with a teary-eyed emoji.

Oklahoma is fresh off its first CFP appearance since 2019

Livingstone now joins an Oklahoma program fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners went up 17-0 over Alabama in their First Round matchup, but were outscored 34-7 over the remainder of the game in a 34-24 loss.

Despite the loss, head coach Brent Venables made it clear how proud he was of both the players returning next season and those moving on: “We couldn’t have done it if they didn’t stick with it, if they didn’t continue to believe when a lot of the things were going on around them,” Venables elaborated. “They could’ve bowed out, and they chose not to.”

Although it appeared he could be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft following a red-hot start to the season, quarterback John Mateer will likely return to Norman for his redshirt senior. season. In 12 games this season, Mateer completed 62.2% of passes for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also totaled 431 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Mateer addressed his future immediately following the Sooners’ loss to the Crimson Tide. He was non-committal when discussing what’s next for his football career. “I haven’t really thought about it yet,” Mateer said. “I’m pretty sure I’ll take some time and weigh all the options and we’ll see.”

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit however implored Mateer to return to Norman next season. “Why would he leave a place that’s become home? I guess if someone paid him,” Herbstreit said. “My guess is, he’s going back to OU.”

With Mateer and Livingstone leading the OU offense, back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances are certainly the expectation for the Sooner faithful.

