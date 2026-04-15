The 2027 cycle is loaded with elite talent on the defensive line, to no surprise.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, there are 46 blue-chip D-linemen in the cycle. Of those 46, 15 are already committed.

The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, Five-Star Plus+ DL Jalen Brewster, has been committed to Texas Tech since October. He headlines the position. Four other top-100 overall prospects who man the defensive trenches are also already off the board.

Rivals is breaking down the top committed defensive linemen early on in the 2027 cycle:

Jalen Brewster — Texas Tech

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop. Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.”

Myels Smith — Texas A&M

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 53 NATL. (No. 4 DL)

Scouting Summary: “A big space eater and could grow in to a true nose or play as a traditional tackle. Has a projectable 6-foot-3, 295 pound frame with room to add good weight. Put up huge numbers as a junior including 91 tackles, 30 for loss and 10 sacks. Quick off the ball and flashes one of the better get-offs in the country. More than just a straight line guy, shows some lateral quickness and plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Has strong hands, plays with good pad level and an active motor. Can physically overwhelm an opposing guard/center with his size and power and has been one of the state’s more productive tackles since he was a freshman.”

Ben’Jarvius Shumaker — Ole Miss

School: Choctaw County (Miss.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 66 NATL. (No. 5 DL)

Scouting Summary: “Shumaker is on the short list when talking about the top interior defensive lineman in the country. Had a big junior season, totaling 69 tackles 17 for loss, 7 sacks and two forced fumbles. Very strong, especially in his lower half and can take on double teams and still get a push. Gets off the ball well, shows an active motor and lives on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Can win with speed and power and has the ability to dominate at the point of attack. Plays high at times and will need some technical work like most high school interior lineman but very high ceiling and projects as a high impact player at the Power 4 level.”

Donivan Moore — Auburn

School: Bessemer City (Ala.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 85 NATL. (No. 8 DL)

On his commitment: “This is like a dream coming true for me,” Moore told Rivals. “I’ve been an Auburn fan growing up. I watched the Iron Bowl and told myself as a kid that I wanted to play in that game. I never imagined things would happen this fast. To get the offer from Auburn and now be committed — it’s shocking.”

Zane Rowe — Oregon

School: Guyer (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 100 NATL. (No. 11 DL)

On his commitment: “I’ll be coached by a lot of young coaches, so they’ll understand what it’s like to be an athlete these days,” Rowe told Rivals. “Coach Lanning’s whole backstory, how he got into coaching and then earned the head coaching job — that speaks volumes. That’s a lot of great resilience on his part; he knows what it feels like to be at the bottom and work your way up,” he continued. “Their scheme and they’re playing with big ends, and I really enjoy that, and also their scheme versatility. Along with the academics and outside part, my mom and dad feel really comfortable with me going to Oregon.”

Elijah Patmon — Texas A&M

School: Northside (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 147 NATL. (No. 15 DL)

Insider’s Take: “Mike Elko and the staff at Texas A&M have done the necessary work to solidify Elijah Patmon’s commitment. While programs such as Alabama and Georgia continue to stay in contact, Patmon’s visit plans tell the real story. As of now, the only campus he intends to visit is College Station. Barring a significant development, this recruitment looks firmly in Texas A&M’s control.”

K’Adrian Redmond — Texas Tech

School: DeSoto (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 157 NATL. (No. 16 DL)

On his commitment: “What excites me most is the development and getting to the NFL,” Redmond told Rivals on his decision to declare for Texas Tech. “That and the tradition of the program. The communication is great. I am not only hearing from Coach Fitch. I’m hearing from Coach McGuire and the offensive coaches and also the defensive coaches.”

Elija Harmon — Oklahoma

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 201 NATL. (No. 21 DL)

On his commitment: “There were so many things I liked about Oklahoma,” Harmon said. “I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. Coach Bates is my guy and we talk almost every day. I love the defense and how well I fit in there. Their scheme really fits my style of play. It’s more of a four man front but they change it up and play some three man as well, which is similar to the defense we play at my high school.”

Cam Pritchett — Oregon

School: Thompson (Ala.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 205 NATL. (No. 22 DL)

Scouting Summary: “I got that feeling during the visit,” he told Rivals. “I didn’t expect to commit before the visit, but I prayed on it, and Oregon is a great fit for me. It’s a great program in a great conference, and being around great players made Oregon a great place for me.”

Jon Ioane — Washington

School: Tustin (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 211 NATL. (No. 25 DL)

Scouting Summary: “Washington is the best fit for me,” Ioane said. “I honestly think it’s a perfect for both sides, I fit Washington and they fit me and what I was looking for. It’s a school where I can be comfortable being me. I always had a gut feeling I was going to end up at Washington. It was only a matter of time and the more I thought about it, I wanted to go just go ahead and do it and not have Washington waiting around for me and stressing about it.”