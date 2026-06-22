Uhila Wolfgramm finished off his final official visit and could decide by end of the week

Spanish Fork (Utah) Maple Mountain edge Uhila Wolfgramm took his final official visit over the weekend to BYU and is closing in on a decision.

Wolfgramm was able to take all five of his official visits, a rarity these days and could have his commitment ready as soon as later this week.

He took his first trip to UCLA followed by visits to Oklahoma, Cal, Utah and BYU. He’s been very measured and deliberate on each visit, never getting too high or emotional, which has helped him stay level headed throughout the process.

“The plan was always to take all five trips, I was never going to commit on the visit,” Wolfgramm said. “That made it easier going in to each visit, everyone kind of knew what was expected and it helped me enjoy each trips relatively pressure free.”

Wolfgramm has been to BYU multiple times and the Cougars have always been on his short list.

“I was a great trip,” Wolfgramm said. “They’ve been recruiting me for a few years now and they’ve been consistent.

“It was a great time and I had a lot of fun with the coaching staff, the players on the team and the other recruits. Coach Kalani (Sitake) has always been great to me and I appreciate him and the rest of the staff.”

Oklahoma has gotten a ton of buzz in his recruitment but we always saw the Cougs as a real dark horse in this race.

“I can see myself as much at BYU as the other schools on my list,” Wolfgramm said. “I loved all the trips and now I’m a point where I want to take some time, let the emotions settle down and then go over all my options before making a decision.

“I have a couple of schools that are standing out a but but I’m still weighing all my options and have more calls to make. I would like to have a decision by this week or next and if I can’t decide, I’ll probably just cut it down to two and then go from there.”

Wolfgramm is one of the region’s top edge rushers and will play in the Polynesian Bowl in January. We’ve had a chance to see him up-close this off-season and love the power game he plays with.

He combines it with an explosive get off and a motor that never turns off. He has all the traits to be an early impact player at the next level.