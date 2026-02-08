Big 12 fines Oklahoma State for violation of sportsmanship policy after BYU incident

The Big 12 announced the conference fined Oklahoma State due to a violation of the sportsmanship policy targeting BYU. The incident occurred during the Cowboys’ basketball game Wednesday.

Inappropriate chants were heard throughout the arena from Oklahoma State fans, targeting BYU athletes in regards to the Mormon religion. The full statement can be seen below.

“In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued Oklahoma State University a $50,000 fine following its investigation into inappropriate chants which referenced the Mormon religion that occurred during Wednesday’s men’s basketball game,” the Big 12 statement read. “The Big 12 Conference will not tolerate any behavior that targets or demeans others.”

After the 99-92 loss to Oklahoma State, BYU head coach Kevin Young addressed these derogatory chants. During the game, some Cowboys fans were heard chanting, “F**k the Mormons.”

Oklahoma State fined after fan chants during BYU game

Oklahoma State is far from the first school to direct these types of chants at BYU. But, it’s grown tiresome for those involved.

“There were some ‘F the Mormons’ chants tonight by the student section that I heard,” Young said. “It’s a great win for Oklahoma State University. Their fans should be proud. But it would be great if some class was in there as well. I got four small kids at home. I’m a Mormon. When I go home, they’re going to ask me about (the chants) the same way they asked me about it last year at Arizona.

“There’s just too much hate in the world to be saying stuff like that. We got enough problems in our world without going at people’s religion and beliefs. We only have probably four or five guys who are even Mormon on the team. I understand what we represent, but even for a guy like AJ (Dybantsa), that stuff is unwarranted.

“I try to talk to our guys about being examples in the world. We can use basketball to really just bring people together and not tear people apart or something. It’s something we talk about a lot, and it’s just disappointing,” Kevin Young continued. “I hope someone prints that. I hope it’s in bold on someone’s publication. We can try, maybe together as a society, we can just help the world kind of move forward and not divide each other with pain and things that are really nonsensical.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement, following Oklahoma State-BYU, on Thursday morning. In his statement, Yormark stated that the league has a “zero tolerance” policy for this behavior from fans.