Bob Simmons, former Oklahoma State head coach, dead at 77

Bob Simmons, who was the head coach at Oklahoma State from 1995-2000, has died. He was 77 years old.

Simmons was the 1997 Big 12 Coach of the Year while leading Oklahoma State to an 8-4 record, including a 5-3 mark in conference play. On the whole, he went 30-38 overall and 16-31 in Big 12 action during his lone head coaching opportunity.

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After leaving Oklahoma State, Simmons worked as the linebackers coach at Notre Dame from 2002-04 and was the tight ends coach at Washington from 2005-07. Following some time away from coaching, he returned to the sidelines as the head coach at Boulder (CO) from 2013-15.

We are saddened by the loss of former Cowboy Football Head Coach Bob Simmons pic.twitter.com/urudRX1kaW — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) June 10, 2026

A former linebacker at Bowling Green, Simmons began his coaching career at his alma mater in 1976 as wide receivers coach. He then became the outside linebackers coach at Toledo from 1977-79 and took the same role at West Virginia from 1980-87.

In 1988, Simmons took over as outside linebackers coach at Colorado from 1988-91 and became defensive line coach from 1992-94. That’s when he got the head coaching opportunity at Oklahoma State.

As an assistant, Simmons was part of Colorado’s 1990 national championship team. The Buffaloes went 11-1-1 that year, including 7-0 in Big 8 play, and took down Notre Dame 10-9 in the Orange Bowl to win their lone title in program history.

In November 2000, Simmons announced his plans to retire as Oklahoma State head coach at the end of the year. The Cowboys finished with a 3-8 overall record along with a 1-7 showing in Big 12 play before his departure.

“I have informed Athletic Director Terry Don Phillips that I am resigning as head football coach, effective at the end of this season,” Simmons said in a statement at the time. “This has been a very difficult decision, and it was reached only after considerable thought and prayer.

“I truly believe we have accomplished a number of positive things, and I am proud of those accomplishments. I am confident that the Oklahoma State football program is in much better shape right now than when I came here six years ago.”

After Bob Simmons’ departure, OSU hired Les Miles as head coach and when he left to take over at LSU, the school promoted Mike Gundy to head coach. Gundy stayed in the role until the 2025 season and Eric Morris is preparing for his debut campaign.