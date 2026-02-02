Casey Swiderski describes 'high' emotions beating former teammate Jacob Frost

Casey Swiderski let his emotions run high in Oklahoma State’s win over Iowa State on Sunday. The former Cyclone transferred to the Cowboys this offseason and beat former teammate Jacob Frost 4-2 in the 24-9 win.

Swiderski was injured last season ahead of a year where he was going to wrestle at 141. It came a season after finishing 7th at 149 in 2024, becoming an All-American for the first time.

However the departure came to be, Swiderski didn’t hold back when he got the go ahead takedown against Frost. But, he echoed comments from coach David Taylor: he had to stay present.

“They were high,” Swiderski said of his emotions. “It was an opportunity for me to just stay present, like coach tells me, and just wrestle and have clarity. And you know, I couldn’t hold back a little bit at the end, but it was a big moment for me, a little bit, you know, went through a lot. Had a lot of people say things about me. It was fun. It was really fun.”

Swiderski is now 10-5 this season and has won six in a row. He got off to a rough 1-4 start in duals back in November, which included the National Duals Invitational.

“I think, you know, Casey just, you know, just think about the season, you know, he started and goes to the all star match and wrestles well, and then kind of hits a little bit of a rough stretch,” Taylor said of Swiderski. “Now those guys are all having really good seasons, you know? And Casey’s done a good job of just kind of getting his mind back on track, and coming off a year where he was injured and getting reps and just sticking with it. And I think tonight was kind of a culmination of a lot of those feelings.

“And, you know, it’s an emotional sport, wrestling is hard, like, you can be really good and be a little bit short, and you can be, you know, just sometimes things don’t go your way. And kind of the way his season started, and he’s done a good job getting refocused and present, and tonight was a lot of emotion for him, and he did a good job staying composed. That last takedown, I mean, that was a good match, they both fought off a couple takedowns. And, you know that last takedown, it’s a hard finish.”

Swiderski maybe got a little too animated and Taylor had to reign him back in. Still, it was raw and real.

“And when the energy started coming out, I was trying to get attention. I was like, hey, ‘Ding Dong, go over here,’” Taylor said. “You know? ‘You have 50 seconds left. We got to stay focused.’ And he did a good job of that. So, yeah, I’m happy for him.”

No. 5 Oklahoma State 24, No. 3 Iowa State 9

125: No. 7 Troy Spratley (OSU) dec. No. 13 Stevo Poulin (ISU), 3-1

133: No. 12 Jax Forrest (OSU) TF Osmany Diversent (ISU), 16-0, 3:31

141: No. 2 Sergio Vega (OSU) dec. No. 3 Anthony Echemendia (ISU), 4-2

149. No. 12 Casey Swiderski (OSU) dec. No. 6 Jacob Frost (ISU), 4-2

157: No. 6 Landon Robideau (OSU) dec. No. 8 Vince Zerban (ISU), 4-1

165: No. 2 LaDarion Lockett (OSU) MD No. 16 Connor Euton (ISU), 12-3

174: No. 7 Alex Facundo (OSU) dec. No. 13 MJ Gaitan (ISU), 4-2

184: No. 12 Isaac Dean (ISU) dec. Trevor Dopps (OSU), 5-1

197: No. 2 Rocky Elam (ISU) dec. No. 7 Cody Merrill (OSU), 4-1 TB-1

HWT: No. 1 Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. No. 6 Konner Doucet (OSU), 5-2