David Taylor addresses controversial Zack Ryder-Gabe Arnold match during Oklahoma State-Iowa dual

David Taylor had to address the controversial Zack Ryder vs. Gabe Arnold match, a 2-1 decision for the Oklahoma State Cowboy. The Pokes won 32-11 over Iowa on Sunday evening, dominating the Hawkeyes.

But as Ryder returned to the lineup, he and Arnold were all square 1-1 going into sudden victory. Once Ryder pushed the pace one more time in overtime, pushing Arnold to the boundary and then shooting him out of bounds, Arnold was nailed with his second stall call of the bout. That resulted in a point, and a win, for Ryder.

Not ot mention the fact Taylor and Ryder were hanging on during a review in regulation when it looked like Arnold had a go-ahead takedown. However, Iowa’s challenge failed and it remained tied. So as far as the ending was concerned, Taylor maintained Ryder was the aggressor.

“Stall call, great stall call,” Taylor said while smirking. “You know, honest, I don’t know. I mean, you can talk about this every week, you know? But I thought Zack did a good job. I just was really proud of him, you know, that he’s just had an up and down season, you know? And he’s lost some close matches. And the messaging this week was just, dude, just have have presence, you know, and expect the end result. Maybe it’s gonna be ugly, whatever …

“It was a hard match. Those are matches this year that he’s fallen short in. And you know, the way the call is on the edge. If you’re on the edge, if you kick and turn out of bounds, it’s stalling. You know, that’s the rule book. So, you know, a lot of guys are good on the edge, but they you know, sometimes it burns you. And Zack did a good job with it … Zack was aggressor the whole match. And it definitely plays a factor.”

The uncalled takedown can be seen below. As far as the stall call was concerned, Ryder and the fans inside Gallagher-Iba didn’t care.

Ranked No. 9 in the country, it was Ryder’s first match since January 30th, a 3-1 loss in SV to UNI’s Nick Fox. Ryder is now 10-6 on the season.

No. 3 Oklahoma State 32, No. 7 Iowa 11

125: No. 7 Troy Spratley (OKST) dec. 5-2 over No. 6 Dean Peterson (Iowa); 3-0 OKST

133: No. 6 Jax Forrest (OKST) tech fall 19-3 over No. 9 Drake Ayala (Iowa); 8-0 OKST

141: No. 2 Sergio Vega (OKST) fall over Kale Petersen (Iowa); 14-0 OKST

149: No. 18 Ryder Block (Iowa) tech fall 19-4 over Kolter Burton (OKST); 14-5 OKST

157: No. 5 Landon Robideau (OKST) dec. 5-1 over No. 14 Jordan Williams (Iowa); 17-5 OKST

165: No. 4 Mikey Caliendo (Iowa) dec. 4-2 over No. 2 Ladarion Lockett (OKST); 17-8 OKST

174: No. 3 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) dec. 8-3 over No. 7 Alex Facundo (OKST); 17-11 OKST

184: No. 9 Zack Ryder (OKST) dec. 2-1 SV over Gabe Arnold (Iowa); 20-11 OKST

197: No. 7 Cody Merrill (OKST) fall over Brody Sampson (Iowa); 26-11 OKST

285: No. 8 Kinner Doucet (OKST) fall over Gage Marty (Iowa); 32-11 OKST