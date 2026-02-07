David Taylor addresses using Ronnie Ramirez instead of Jax Forrest vs. Little Rock

Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor decided to put in freshman Ronnie Ramirez at 133 instead of Jax Forrest against Little Rock-Arkansas Friday night. In the 41-6 win, Ramirez got a 17-2 tech fall over Tyson Roach.

Forrest, since enrolling early this semester, has taken command of the weight class and ranks No. 11 in the latest InterMat rankings. The World Team member, at this point, is expected to be the guy in the postseason, but Ramirez got his opportunity from Taylor Friday after being one of the original starters in the first semester.

“We have a lot of guys on our team, and just giving guys opportunities to wrestle,” Taylor said post-match. “Ronnie wanted to wrestle this week. You know, he texted me last week. You know, kept trying to wrestle. And, you know, on the opportunity to wrestle here at home. And obviously he’s a big part of that young group that we have, and it was really cool with him to want to wrestle and also to go out there and he got after, it was awesome.”

Forrest is undefeated (7-0) and six of those wins are by bonus points. Ramirez, also a freshman, is now 7-3 after wrestling his first dual since December 21st. Taylor opted for the latter.

“I mean, we just gotta keep figuring things out,” Taylor said. As of now, there’s been no decision to redshirt Forrest and wrestle Ramirez or start the early enrollee.

Ramirez pulled the trigger as of late. Like Forrest, he’s starting to really open up the offense as he got the tech fall Friday, following three pins and a tech in the Roger Denker Open on January 18th.

“I think Ronnie earlier in the season, just kind of was like hanging around,” Taylor said. “But I think he’s starting to … that young group of guys, they all really motivate each other and inspire each other, you know? And I think he’s been watching some of those other guys go out and kick some butt. He wanted to go out and do the same thing, you know, which is awesome. (They’re) guys that are hungry and want to go out. And he’s really talented, and it was cool watching him tonight.”

No. 3 Oklahoma State 41, Little Rock 6

Feb. 6, 2026 | Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Okla.

Attendance: 6,246

HC: David Taylor

125: No. 7 Troy Spratley (OSU) TF Tyson Roach (LR), 17-2, 5:15

133: Ronnie Ramirez (OSU) TF Dillon Cooper (LR), 19-4, 3:00

141: No. 2 Sergio Vega (OSU) TF Brennan Van Hoecke (LR), 16-1, 6:40

149. No. 23 Brock Herman (LR) dec. Beau Hickman (OSU), 6-5

157: No. 7 Landon Robideau (OSU) fall Marco Dalakishvili (LR), 3:30

165: No. 2 LaDarion Lockett (OSU) dec. No. 5 Matt Bianchi (LR), 7-2

174: No. 7 Alex Facundo (OSU) fall Bronson Baxter (LR), 2:32

184: Kodiak Cannedy (LR) dec. Trevor Dopps (OSU), 8-2

197: No. 7 Cody Merrill (OSU) fall Liam Daniels (LR), 4:54

HWT: No. 7 Konner Doucet (OSU) TF Kaden Darwin (LR), 21-6, 3:48