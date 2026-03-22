David Taylor after Jax Forrest national title: 'Still a lot of areas to improve'

It’s hard to get much better than what Jax Forrest did at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: go undefeated and win a national title as a true freshman. Heck, his teammate Sergio Vega did it the same night.

But Forrest did something unprecedented when he enrolled at Oklahoma State early in January, skipping the latter half of his senior year of high school. Head coach David Taylor, despite coaching Forrest and helping to the title, said there’s room for improvement.

If that’s the case, the kid might be unstoppable considering he was on the Senior World Team as a high schooler in 2025. And if he keeps improving, he might never lose!

“I just think that’s where he’s probably matured the most, you know,” Taylor said, referring to Forrest being able to adjust to high level opponents, like Finals opponent Ben Davino. “I just think that’s probably, you know, in the past, it’s like, hey, it goes slow. He was just creating stuff to create something. And that’s probably been some of what you’ve seen the whole tournament. You saw him score a lot of points. You saw a much more controlled version, you know?

“And that’s what’s going to take for him, you know, to win a national title. And he’s got ambitions to win more than one national title. So it shows growth, and he’s still got a lot of areas to improve, which is exciting.”

Forrest didn’t initially plan to leave high school early. He would’ve chased one more PA state title with teammate, a future Virginia Tech Hokie, Bo Bassett. The two were the top two prospects in the Class of 2026.

“Yeah, it was definitely weird leaving earlier than what I thought I was going to be,” Forrest said. “But I had it planned out for a while that I was going to be going down there. Then it was just figuring out, am I wrestling? Am I redshirting, grayshirting, all the details there?

“But once I got on campus, I was already with my boys that I was already friends with. And then it was right into, I got there and next week we wrestled OU. Didn’t have time to process it. Kind of went straight head on. And that’s what I like. I like going right into the problem and finding a way to get on top.”