David Taylor after Oklahoma State 34-3 win over Northern Iowa: 'We got more to give'

Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor said it wasn’t enough to beat Northern Iowa 34-3 in front of an electric home crowd. There’s more to give.

If there’s more to give, the Cowboys might run pretty much any team out of the building. Oklahoma State’s lone loss of the evening came at 184 with No. 8 Zack Ryder falling sudden victory to Nick Fox.

“I just think we got more to give,” Taylor said postmatch. “I think, you know, it’s a team effort. I think there’s some really good things tonight. There are some things that we just can improve. We got to keep getting better.”

Oklahoma State won some close ones too, including at 165 pounds. Freshman Ladarion Lockett, ranked No. 2 in the country, beat No. 6 Ryder Downey 6-4 with a takedown and near fall points at the buzzer.

“I mean, we talk about, like, in practice, sometimes you got like technique and stuff, then just being game, you know, like, he’s a pretty game guy,” Taylor said of Lockett. “He’s done that a lot in his career, and said a couple times this year, he’s got to make it a little easier for himself. You know, I think that’s the messaging. But, you know, there’s guys that just don’t have the ability to go get those take downs, you know? So that’s good that he has that. It was good that he had some adversity, you know, I don’t think he’s been taken down this year. So, you know, something that just could get past that stuff now, and he got taken down and wasn’t really going his way. The kids pretty good on top, riding time, like that’s definitely the toughest match that he’s had so far in terms of things not going his way. Find a way.”

Taylor declined to share specifics as far as things to get better on at the moment. He was asked where Oklahoma State actually had more to give.

“Yeah, I’m not really gonna get into details of it, you know, it’s between us and the team,” Taylor said. “But, you know, I just think there’s just the expectation and standard of what we’re working towards, not just trying to win duals. We’re not trying to just beat teams. You know, we are trying to dominate people, and we are trying to continue to get better and separate ourselves, you know, that’s for the benefit of the team and the individuals here, you know?”

No. 5 Oklahoma State 34, No. 13 Northern Iowa 3

125: No. 7 Troy Spratley (OSU) dec. No. 32 Trever Anderson (UNI), 6-1

133: No. 12 Jax Forrest (OSU) TF No. 25 Julian Farber (UNI), 19-4

141: No. 2 Sergio Vega (OSU) MD Max Brady (UNI), 14-3

149: No. 12 Casey Swiderski (OSU) dec. No. 32 Caleb Rathjen (UNI), 9-2

157: No. 6 Landon Robideau (OSU) MD Cael Rahnavardi (UNI), 14-4

165: No. 2 LaDarion Lockett (OSU) dec. No. 6 Ryder Downey (UNI), 6-4

174: No. 7 Alex Facundo (OSU) dec. No. 12 Jared Simma (UNI), 5-1

184: Nick Fox (UNI) dec. No. 8 Zack Ryder (OSU), 3-1 SV

197: No. 7 Cody Merrill (OSU) dec. Carson Babcock (UNI), 2-0

HWT: No. 6 Konner Doucet (OSU) fall Grant Stromberg (UNI), 6:33