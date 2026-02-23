David Taylor knew all along how special Jax Forrest could be at Oklahoma State. And after enrolling early back in January, Forrest had a rapid rise nearly to the top of the rankings.

The 2025 Senior World Team Member is now 9-0 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the country following a 19-3 tech fall over No. 9 Drake Ayala, a two-time NCAA finalist for Iowa. There were some questions regarding Forrest and the individual postseason, such as if he was going to redshirt.

That was quickly thrown in the trash as Forrest has been a superstar since arriving in Stillwater. He might just become the man to beat before too long.

“For Jax, it’s been a crash course,” Taylor said after Oklahoma State’s 32-11 win over the Hawkeyes. “And it’s just him believing in what he wants to go do, you know, he’s got a lot of skills, and he’s learning how to kind of put them all together, and just showing, like, his maturity from last week to this week, both really tough opponents.

“And he’s just learning how to navigate things, you know, how to have that balance of calmness and a little bit of chaos, you know? And that’s what makes him unique, and it makes it really hard for you to wrestle (him). So he’s just kind of got to continue to keep working and keep evolving.”

Forrest utilized multiple takedowns to the back in order to expose Ayala and grab near fall points. The chaos Taylor mentioned was on full display as Forrest has developed into one of the must-see attractions in college wrestling.

“Crazy. It’s awesome,” Forrest said on the ESPN broadcast right after his match. “Just wrestling. Coaches say wrestle every position, no matter what’s going on. I’m winning, I’m losing, I’m gonna wrestle in positions (and get) five points … National champ, that’s all I’m going to say, that’s what I’m working for. I don’t care who’s in my way. Nobody in the country, nobody in the world can tech (Drake Ayala) like that. So my offense, my defense, I’m gonna keep getting better and be unstoppable.”

No. 3 Oklahoma State 32, No. 7 Iowa 11

125: No. 7 Troy Spratley (OKST) dec. 5-2 over No. 6 Dean Peterson (Iowa); 3-0 OKST

133: No. 6 Jax Forrest (OKST) tech fall 19-3 over No. 9 Drake Ayala (Iowa); 8-0 OKST

141: No. 2 Sergio Vega (OKST) fall over Kale Petersen (Iowa); 14-0 OKST

149: No. 18 Ryder Block (Iowa) tech fall 19-4 over Kolter Burton (OKST); 14-5 OKST

157: No. 5 Landon Robideau (OKST) dec. 5-1 over No. 14 Jordan Williams (Iowa); 17-5 OKST

165: No. 4 Mikey Caliendo (Iowa) dec. 4-2 over No. 2 Ladarion Lockett (OKST); 17-8 OKST

174: No. 3 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) dec. 8-3 over No. 7 Alex Facundo (OKST); 17-11 OKST

184: No. 9 Zack Ryder (OKST) dec. 2-1 SV over Gabe Arnold (Iowa); 20-11 OKST

197: No. 7 Cody Merrill (OKST) fall over Brody Sampson (Iowa); 26-11 OKST

285: No. 8 Kinner Doucet (OKST) fall over Gage Marty (Iowa); 32-11 OKST