The message from David Taylor was clear for Oklahoma State on Sunday as the No. 5 Cowboys beat the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones 24-9. After dominating UNI, Taylor said the team had more to give following Friday’s dual.

It appeared those words came across in a hard fought match against a solid Big 12 foe. There weren’t many finishing scoring opportunities on both sides, but the Cowboys were the ones who broke through.

Taylor’s bunch raced out to a 24-0 lead before losing three tight bouts to end the dual. But by that point, they wrapped up the dual.

“This (was) probably our toughest challenge that we’ve had this year,” Taylor said postmatch. “You know, kind of got on these guys on Friday … We just had a little more to give and a little more effort, a little more energy. And they responded really well. They responded really well. I think our team kind of grew over the last couple days together. You know, I think tonight was very much a team effort. And you know, we came in and you guys wrestled well and finished matches strong. At the end, proud of the guys.”

One of the biggest wins came at 141 from freshman Segio Vega. Ranked No. 2 in the country, he beat No. 3 Anthony Echemendia with the lone takedown of the match, 4-2.

Not only that, Taylor mentioned how proud he was of Casey Swiderski bouncing back as of late. The Iowa State transfer was in a lull halfway through the year, but he beat No. 6 Jacob Frost, a former teammate, 4-2 to give Oklahoma State a 14-0 lead through four bouts.

No. 5 Oklahoma State 24, No. 3 Iowa State 9

125: No. 7 Troy Spratley (OSU) dec. No. 13 Stevo Poulin (ISU), 3-1

133: No. 12 Jax Forrest (OSU) TF Osmany Diversent (ISU), 16-0, 3:31

141: No. 2 Sergio Vega (OSU) dec. No. 3 Anthony Echemendia (ISU), 4-2

149. No. 12 Casey Swiderski (OSU) dec. No. 6 Jacob Frost (ISU), 4-2

157: No. 6 Landon Robideau (OSU) dec. No. 8 Vince Zerban (ISU), 4-1

165: No. 2 LaDarion Lockett (OSU) MD No. 16 Connor Euton (ISU), 12-3

174: No. 7 Alex Facundo (OSU) dec. No. 13 MJ Gaitan (ISU), 4-2

184: No. 12 Isaac Dean (ISU) dec. Trevor Dopps (OSU), 5-1

197: No. 2 Rocky Elam (ISU) dec. No. 7 Cody Merrill (OSU), 4-1 TB-1

HWT: No. 1 Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. No. 6 Konner Doucet (OSU), 5-2