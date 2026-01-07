David Taylor reveals how Oklahoma State will use early enrollee Jax Forrest

Jax Forrest, the top-ranked wrestling prospect in the Class of 2026, enrolled early at Oklahoma State and David Taylor already has a plan, or something. Sounds like Cael Sanderson right?

All jokes aside, Forrest might be wrestling sooner rather than later, according to Taylor. The second-year head coach wants to be able to use Forrest in all five of his freshman dates and preserve eligibility if need be.

There’s no guarantee Forrest will stay in redshirt if he wrestles really well. He did nearly win a bronze medal at the 2025 Senior World Championships as a high schooler after all.

“Jax is, you know, he’s enrolling early, and just like our other guys, he’s got five dates to utilize,” Taylor said. “And you know, we’ll, we’ll see how things go, and you know how those dates are used … I think with all those freshmen, they got five dates, you know, you gotta use them, and you gotta evaluate. He’s got a lot of things going on with a transition. You know, he’s in high school a couple weeks ago, and you know, now he’s got some transition so, you know, we just got to work through those things.”

But being an early enrollee in wrestling is quite unique. As Taylor pointed out, you don’t really see it often compared to other sports like football.

“You see this reclassifying thing in football and in wrestling, (that) hasn’t really happened,” Taylor said. “He’s a unique kid at the right time. You know, he’s a great student. His wrestling ability is pretty special. So … it was kind of the right time, right fit for him.”

Expected to wrestle at 133 pounds for Oklahoma State, Forrest could very well be the man to beat at the weight in that room. But, it’s early and to-be-determined.

“I think he can look to the other freshmen that are there on the team, you know, in the areas that they have had to improve in,” Taylor said. “I think it’s somewhere you go from being a great high school wrestler to this next jump, you know … he has a great scoring potential, and (there are) some things in his wrestling that he’s gonna have to clean up. A little more disciplined, you know?

“He’s wrestled at a really high level for a long time. But just like everyone, you know, everyone’s got things they got to improve on, and there’s really no better way to make the changes and improvements, and you just got to start wrestling and be willing to do those things. And you know, I think he’s got that mentality that, just like the other guys that we have on our team, that he’s hungry to get better.”

Despite finishing in 4th place at the 2025 World Championships, Forrest went 4-0 at the U23 World Championships in October, winning a gold medal. The 19-year old seems more than ready for the next step in his wrestling career under Taylor.

Forrest will join a team that is already 8-1 on the year, only losing 18-16 to Iowa at the National Duals Invitational. But there’s also a youth influx on this Cowboys’ squad. Guys like Sergio Vega (141) and LaDarion Lockett (165) are true freshmen and ranked No. 2 in their respective weight classes.