Drew Mestemaker compares Caleb Hawkins to Oklahoma State legends Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas

With alumni like Terry Miller, Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas running circles around opponents in the 1970s and ’80s, Oklahoma State is arguably the original RBU. Add in more recent examples such as Kendall Hunter, Justice Hill and Chuba Hubbard, and the Cowboys’ longstanding tradition of producing elite running backs is practically unrivaled within the Big 12, let alone college football.

But, to hear new starting quarterback Drew Mestemaker tell it, Oklahoma State already has the next great Cowboys running back on its 2026 roster in fellow former North Texas transfer Caleb Hawkins. The 6-foot, 200-pound Hawkins joined Mestemaker, who led the FBS with 4,389 passing yards last season, among a strong contingent of former Mean Green transfers that followed new OSU head coach Eric Morris from Denton to Stillwater this offseason.

“I think Stillwater is getting another one of those names,” Mestemaker told the ESPNU set Tuesday during Day 1 of the 2026 Big 12 Football Media Days event in Frisco, Texas. “Caleb is the most down-to-earth guy on the planet, but when he gets out on that field, he’s a different guy. He’s not going to go out there and run a 4.3 (second 40), and he doesn’t look like Derrick Henry walking on the sideline, but I’ve never seen someone take him down on first contact.

“He’s got the best balance I’ve ever seen, and is probably one of the smartest running backs I’ve ever been around,” Mestemaker continued. “He’s always there in pass protection, has saved my butt multiple times out there, and a great player catching passes out of the backfield.”

Hawkins arrives in Stillwater having already made a name for himself after the rushing for 1,434 yards and an FBS-leading 25 touchdowns during his true freshman season at North Texas. Now he joins Oklahoma State’s explosive, new-look attack under Morris that averaged an FBS-best 512.4 yards of total offense last season with the Mean Green.

“You know, we made jokes last year (at North Texas) that we should just give the ball to Caleb every play, whether it’s on a go-ball, whether it’s handing it off to him, he just makes it work,” Mestemaker added of Hawkins. “So, having him on our team, I’m very excited to see what he can do (at Oklahoma State).”

The Cowboys signed a 54-person transfer class this offseason, including 22 that previously played for Morris or one of his assistants. Several transferred out of North Texas a couple years ago, but ultimately followed Morris and his staff to Oklahoma State.

— On3’s Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.