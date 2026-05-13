Eric Morris reveals biggest threat to poach Drew Mestemaker before Oklahoma State commitment

Drew Mestemaker was not an automatic lock to Oklahoma State out of the NCAA transfer portal. Despite his connection with Eric Morris, national programs were going to be after Mestemaker. Morris had to work hard to get his quarterback in Stillwater. Ultimately, the goal was accomplished as Mestemaker is set to start for the Cowboys.

Morris revealed exactly which schools OSU had to fend off. Two of them are from the SEC, while a Big Ten power turned out to be the biggest threat to poach Mestemaker.

“Everybody knew Oregon and Texas A&M and LSU wanted him,” Morris said. ESPN added on, saying that the Ducks were “seriously considered” by Mestemaker before ultimately choosing Oklahoma State.

Dante Moore returning for another season turned into a big reason why Oregon was not the pick. Still, head coach Dan Lanning went into the transfer portal to find his backup and down-the-line starter. Former Nebraska star Dylan Raiola will seemingly take a redshirt.

A similar situation would have played out for Mestemaker at Texas A&M. Marcel Reed was not going anywhere after a breakout 2025 campaign. The Aggies were going to ride with Reed, maybe looking to continue Mestemaker’s development inside the program. At the end of the day, not something he ended up wanting.

LSU cast its net wide when it came to quarterback portal recruitments. New head coach Lane Kiffin wound up signing three guys. Arizona State‘s Sam Leavitt highlighted the bunch. Husan Longstreet decided to leave USC for Baton Rouge, probably being considered the future there.

Morris toeing the line of doing what’s best for Mestemaker and attempting to get him to Oklahoma State was a tough one. From the start, communication was preached to make sure everybody was on the same page.

“They were just saying, ‘We’re not dumb enough to think nobody else is going to be calling you,'” Mestemaker said. “‘We know other schools are going to be calling you. We just want you to let us know what you’re thinking.'”

Patience paid off as Mestemaker went through the process. Oklahoma State landed his commitment and eventual signature.

Now, Morris has to feel like Year One has an opportunity to be a successful one. Oklahoma State built a lot of its roster through the transfer portal. Of course, Mestemaker headlines the group. But plenty of other key players from last season’s North Texas team traveled across the Red River.