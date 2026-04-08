Former South Dakota State wrestling All-American Bennett Berge commits to Oklahoma State

Former South Dakota State wrestling All-American Bennett Berge committed to Oklahoma State out of the transfer portal, the team announced. Berge has one year of eligibility remaining.

Interestingly enough, since Berge has wrestled 184 and 197 in his career, he’ll have to beat out one of Zack Ryder (184) or Cody Merrill (197) to claim a varsity spot in 2026-27. Ryder was an All-American in 2026 and Merrill was an NCAA finalist, losing to Penn State’s Josh Barr.

Both Ryder and Merrill have used redshirts already in their careers and have three years of eligibility remaining. Berge was an All-American in 2024, taking 4th at 184 pounds. He qualified for NCAAs the next two years at 184 and went 197 pounds this past season for the Jack Rabbits.

Berge holds a career record of 68-21, so it’ll be interesting to see where the talented upperweight fits in. At the very least, he’ll join a loaded Oklahoma State room.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Oklahoma State is coming off an NCAA Tournament that featured three true freshmen national champions in Jax Forrest, Sergio Vega and Landon Robideau. The historic feat only shows the potential of the Cowboys challenging for college wrestling supremacy in the next couple of years.

Forrest, who was the 2025 Senior World Team member as a high schooler, was 5th at the World Championships, but still at Bishop McCort HS in Pennsylvania. So when he had the opportunity to graduate early and chase his NCAA dreams, he and head coach David Taylor made it a reality.

“Yeah, it was surreal,” Forrest said. “I’ve dreamed of this day for a long time. It slowly is happening over the weekend, over the year, faster than I thought. It was awesome. It was a feeling unlike any other that I’ve had.”