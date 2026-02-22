Greg McElroy makes case for Oklahoma State as sleeper CFP team in 2026

For the first time in over 20 years, Oklahoma State is entering an upcoming season with a new head coach. ESPN’s Greg McElroy recently explained why he believes first-year HC Eric Morris could immediately lead the Cowboys to success.

“Oklahoma State is one of the most interesting rebuild-to-relevance candidates because it’s not just the new coach, with Eric Morris coming up from North Texas,” McElroy said. “Morris is bringing his ecosystem immediately. At quarterback you bring Drew Mestemaker, who follows him to Stillwater, and there’s a pipeline of North Texas skill pieces like Caleb Hawkins and Wyatt Young that are coming in as part of this transition.

“Now, that matters because when the quarterback and the skill guys already speak the language, the install happens a little faster. You’re not spending September trying to figure out the playbook. You spend September putting a lot of strain on the opposing defense.”

Morris spent three seasons as North Texas’ head coach before taking the reins at Oklahoma State. He amassed a 22-16 overall record and a 13-11 mark at the helm of the Mean Green.

Morris particularly had success this past season, guiding North Texas to an 11-2 mark and an appearance in the American Conference Championship game. Drew Mestemaker played a key role in the Mean Green’s success.

The standout QB completed 68.9% of his passes for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns while only throwing nine interceptions. Mestemaker’s 312.8 passing yards per game were the most in the country.

As McElroy mentioned, Mestemaker is far from the only North Texas standout following Morris to Oklahoma State. In fact, Morris has reeled in 54 total players via the transfer portal thus far this offseason. Greg McElroy believes Oklahoma State’s influx of talent could be a recipe for success in the Big 12.

“The Big 12 structure can allow for a bit of a fast rise if you have great quarterback play, and Morris’s entire bet is that the quarterback play is the shortcut,” McElroy said. “They’re going to be good at quarterback; we know that for sure.

“Now, can it be sustained week in and week out? That’s what we have to find out. But, this is a team that absolutely qualifies as a sleeper given some of the pieces that had success last year in Denton, Texas, with the Mean Green.”