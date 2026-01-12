Oklahoma State freshman Jax Forrest made his debut Sunday and it was electric. The No. 1 pound for pound prospect in 2026 enrolled at the school early and was sent out by head coach David Taylor at 133 pounds.

It took 47 seconds for Forrest, a 2025 Senior World Team member and fourth place finisher, to pin Oklahoma’s Carter Schmidt. When the Cowboys have someone that wrestled the best of the best already, this seemed like a walk in the park.

“They’ve been thinking about it and they thought, like, how is it going to work,” Forrest said after his debut. “And that just goes to show, you know, they’re here to put their best team and do the best that they can do. And they’re thinking outside the box. That’s something that, you know, me, I’m outside of the box. How I wrestle, how I live, is just different than most people. And so, you know, having a staff that does that, I really trust them.

“There wasn’t a certain date where I was, like, all right, this is what I’m doing, but it’s just kind of building that trust, and then, you know, emptying the cannon when I’m out there.”

There are questions as to what Forrest’s role will be this season. Oklahoma State already has No. 21 Ronnie Ramirez, also a true freshman, at 133 pounds. He’s 6-3 this season but if Forrest is ready to go, it might be tough to keep him out of the lineup.

“He has four dates now. It was a fun one. It was a good one to start with,” Taylor said. “We’ll see what happens. This is what we’re building. Something special and we have a lot of really talented young kids. There is no real definite plan. Everybody has to stay ready.”

Forrest can wrestle in four more events before Taylor and Oklahoma State have to decide to utilize his redshirt or let him go full throttle for the postseason. The U23 World Champion has seen some of the biggest stages in wrestling, still, Bedlam was unique as now an NCAA title might be in his sights in March.

“It was different, you know, this one, I’m not as nervous, it’s more just excited, so you get a little amped up for that one. It’s, you know, nervous because, you know, it’s against, you know, different countries, you’re in a different place, just that the atmosphere is different,” Forrest said. “But here it was like I was nervous, I was excited, but I was, you know, I was secure. And, you know, whatever happened, you know, I’m gonna get back to work tomorrow and just continue to keep getting better. That was my first match of, you know, who knows how many, but I have a lot more opportunities to keep wrestling and just get better.”

174 pounder Alex Facundo, who beat No. 7 Carter Schubert 7-2 in the 37-0 shutout of the Sooners, loved seeing Forrest’s debut. It was a surreal experience.

“It was a crazy experience,” Facundo said. “It didn’t even seem like a wrestling match. Just seemed like a welcome party. That was awesome to see from him.”