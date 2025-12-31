Jax Forrest confirms he's going to Oklahoma State early, deciding on 'greyshirting or redshirting'

The No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestling prospect, Jax Forrest, is officially going to Oklahoma State early, he confirmed after winning the Powerade Tournament title. Forrest was MatScouts’ top prospect in the Class of 2026 but was recently removed from those rankings.

His Bishop McCort (Pa.) teammate, Bo Bassett, a Virginia Tech commit, is now No. 1. Forrest committed to Oklahoma State earlier in his recruiting process and recently won the spot on the US Senior Team in freestyle wrestling. He came up just short of a Bronze Medal at the World Championships.

Safe to say, he’s NCAA-ready before even finishing his high school career. MatScouts’ Willie Saylor reported earlier this month that Forrest could actually wrestle for Oklahoma State this season. However, it seems like Forrest will either redshirt and compete unattached by enrolling early or simply live in Stillwater, train at the RTC and enroll at the start of the next school year.

“I’m going down (to Stillwater) next week and greyshirting, redshirting, I’m deciding between those two,” Forrest said. “But … I’m going down there. I’m gonna be in the room, depending on if it’s just RTC or if it’s in the college room on the team. It’s something that, I’m gonna go down there, test the waters a little bit, see how I’m feeling and then make a decision, but regardless of what I do, I know it’s for my best interests. I’m excited.”

Despite finishing in 4th place at the 2025 World Championships, Forrest went 4-0 at the U23 World Championships in October, winning a gold medal. The 19-year old seems more than ready for the next step in his wrestling career under David Taylor.

Taylor is in the middle of his second season as head coach of Oklahoma State. The Penn State legend and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist reshaped the historic program last year, infusing a new energy after US wrestling legend John Smith stepped down as head coach.

Taylor led Oklahoma State to a fantastic finish at the NCAA Tournament that included two NCAA champions in Wyatt Hendrickson (285) and Dean Hamiti (174). Troy Spratley (125) was also an NCAA finalist.

In 2025-26, Forrest will join, potentially, a team that is already 8-1 on the year, only losing 18-16 to Iowa at the National Duals Invitational. But there’s also a youth influx on this Cowboys’ squad. Guys like Sergio Vega (141) and LaDarion Lockett (165) are true freshmen and ranked No. 2 in their respective weight classes.