No. 10 Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State) edged out No. 6 Aaron Seidel (Virginia Tech) in an absolute thriller at 133 pounds Sunday. During the Cowboys-Hokies dual, pitting two top 10 teams against each other, the proverbial main event took place down low.

In a battle of two Pennsylvania legends, Forrest and Seidel met for the first time at the collegiate level. The star freshmen have taken the world by storm and both came in undefeated (Forrest 8-0 and Seidel 12-0).

But it was Forrest coming out unscathed, winning 10-9 by virtue of a late escape. Despite giving up three takedowns, the young Cowboy remained perfect on the season. You can see the sequences of the match below.

At 133, No. 16 Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State) wins 10–9 over No. 7 Aaron Seidel (Virginia Tech) in an instant classic.



PIAA state finals rematch and it lived up to ALL the hype.



Forrest’s lone take down of the bout also included nearfall points. The Cowboy nearly stuck Seidel to his back completely. It was a big toss up bout early on in Oklahoma State’s 22-12 win Sunday in Blacksburg.

The last time these two wrestled, it was the 133 pound PIAA AA State Championships (Pennsylvania). Forrest was a winner 7-1 in the finals, winning the state title over Seidel.

Forrest has now used all five dates and there is still a question if he’ll redshirt this year or wredtle in the postseason despite enrolling at the school early this semester. Seidel’s redshirt was already pulled due to injury and he’ll be the guy for Virginia Tech.

“They’ve been thinking about it and they thought, like, how is it going to work,” Forrest said after his debut. “And that just goes to show, you know, they’re here to put their best team and do the best that they can do. And they’re thinking outside the box. That’s something that, you know, me, I’m outside of the box. How I wrestle, how I live, is just different than most people. And so, you know, having a staff that does that, I really trust them.

“There wasn’t a certain date where I was, like, all right, this is what I’m doing, but it’s just kind of building that trust, and then, you know, emptying the cannon when I’m out there.”

Oklahoma State coach David Taylor addressed using Ronnie Ramirez in a recent dual instead of Forrest. He wanted to give the other freshman an opportunity against Arkansas-Little Rock. But, it seems like Forrest is going to end up being the guy.

“I mean, we just gotta keep figuring things out,” Taylor said. As of now, there’s been no decision to redshirt Forrest and wrestle Ramirez or start the early enrollee.