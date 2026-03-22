Jax Forrest finishes perfect, unprecedented freshman season with NCAA Wrestling title

Jax Forrest, arguably the most intriguing top pound-for-pound prospect in recent memory, won an NCAA wrestling national title Saturday night in Cleveland. After enrolling early at Oklahoma State in January, Forrest capped off a perfect freshman campaign with a 5-2 win over redshirt freshman Ben Davino (Ohio State).

Forrest, who was the 2025 Senior World Team member as a high schooler, was 5th at the World Championships, but still at Bishop McCort HS in Pennsylvania. So when he had the opportunity to graduate early and chase his NCAA dreams, he and head coach David Taylor made it a” reality.

Why wouldn’t you want to learn from Taylor, said Forrest. Inside Rocket Arena, it all made sense as he capped off an 18-0 semester and rode a rocket ship to a national title. Not only that, he joined freshman teammate Sergio Vega as the first undefeated true freshmen champions since 1947.

“Yeah, it was surreal,” Forrest said. “I’ve dreamed of this day for a long time. It slowly is happening over the weekend, over the year, faster than I thought. It was awesome. It was a feeling unlike any other that I’ve had.”

Forrest didn’t initially plan to leave high school early. He would’ve chase one more PA state title with teammate, a future Virginia Tech Hokie, Bo Bassett. The two were the top two prospects in the Class of 2026.

“Yeah, it was definitely weird leaving earlier than what I thought I was going to be,” Forrest said. “But I had it planned out for a while that I was going to be going down there. Then it was just figuring out, am I wrestling? Am I redshirting, grayshirting, all the details there?

But once I got on campus, I was already with my boys that I was already friends with. And then it was right into, I got there and next week we wrestled OU. Didn’t have time to process it. Kind of went straight head on. And that’s what I like. I like going right into the problem and finding a way to get on top.”

Forrest’s national title at his rate was pretty much unprecedented. After falling short of a medal at the World Championships last year, his mindset changed, and it was full steam ahead when he was presented with a chance to wrestle right away at Oklahoma State and chase gold.

“That loss changed a lot of how I wrestle,” Forrest said. “You could tell — I’m still crazy. My stance is a lot better. I’m not changing my lead legs. I’m being just a lot smarter because in that match I was like — I was hurt. I was all messed up mentally, physically and emotionally. So I just threw everything out the window and just tried to win. And it came back to bite me in the butt one of my worst ways possible. You know, if that didn’t happen I wouldn’t be a national champ today. Everything happens for a reason.

“One of my favorite Bible verses, Jeremiah 29:11. ‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you, not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ In the moment, that felt like that was hurtful, that was pain, but looking back, that was one of the greatest things that could happen to me?”