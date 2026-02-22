Jax Forrest has arrived, if he hasn’t already. The Oklahoma State freshman improved to 9-0 on the season as he burnt his redshirt and teched Iowa’s Drake Ayala 19-3 Sunday evening.

At the time, it put the Cowboys up 8-0 after two bouts vs. the Hawkeyes. Forrest was likely to wrestle Sunday to burn the redshirt and be the guy for Oklahoma State at 133 pounds. But there were still questions if Oklahoma State and David Taylor would save a year.

But there’s no time like the present. Forrest got the call and put on a clinic against Ayala, asserting tremendous dominance on the feet, as well as on the mat. He already called his shot.

“Crazy. It’s awesome,” Forrest said on the ESPN broadcast. “Just wrestling. Coaches say wrestle every position, no matter what’s going on. I’m winning, I’m losing, I’m gonna wrestle in positions (and get) five points … National champ, that’s all I’m going to say, that’s what I’m working for. I don’t care who’s in my way. Nobody in the country, nobody in the world can tech (Drake Ayala) like that. So my offense, my defense, I’m gonna keep getting better and be unstoppable.”

This season, Forrest came into the Sunday dual against the Hawkeyes at 8-0 on the year. He was also ranked No. 6 in the latest InterMat rankings at 133 pounds.

The dominance has been evident for Forrest this year. He’s won seven of eight matches by bonus points, (now eight of nine) with the only close one being a 10-9 decision over Virginia Tech star freshman Aaron Seidel. Coming into college, Seidel had the all-time record for career wins in Pennsylvania HS history, which was recently surpassed by 2026 Rutgers commit Brandt Harer (207).

A senior World Team member, Forrest was nearly in a class of his own. So when Taylor was asked about potentially keeping the prized recruit on the bench, he didn’t budge on a decision.

“You got five dates, and we just want to give him a well-rounded experience,” Taylor said. “You got home matches, you got away matches, we had a tournament to go wrestle, and we just got to keep kind of figuring that stuff out. When we have a decision, you know, we’ll let you guys know and but it’s still something that we’re working through.”

Everyone got their answer now. Forrest will wrestle in the postseason and certainly be one of the favorites to win a loaded 133 pound weight class in Cleveland. The NCAA Tournament is set for March 19th to the 21st.