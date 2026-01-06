North Texas transfer linebacker Ethan Wesloski has committed to play for Oklahoma State in 2026, On3 has learned. He played the past four seasons with the Mean Green and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Wesloski had a breakout season this past year as a junior, earning All-AAC second team honors. He recorded a team-high 104 tackles (nine for loss), 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker started in 28 of the 38 games he played in over the past three seasons with UNT. He has compiled career numbers of 231 tackles (21.5 for loss), seven sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles.

Ethan Wesloski played high school football at McKinney Boyd (TX), where he was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 2,013 overall player and No. 215 linebacker in the cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Oklahoma State is coming off of one of its worst seasons in program history, finishing 1-11 and firing longtime coach Mike Gundy. OSU has gone a combined 4-20 over the past two years and lost 18 consecutive Big 12 games.

The Cowboys hired North Texas coach Eric Morris, to take over in 2026, and we’ve already seen a number of his players follow him to Stillwater. In addition to Wesloski, 13 other former Mean Green players have already made their commitment to play for OSU in 2026. That includes quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins, the No. 5 and No. 8 transfer players in the country according to On3.

North Texas was one win away from making the College Football Playoff this past season, and these additions certainly have Stillwater buzzing. We’ll see whether it can be enough to turn things around and get the program back on the right track.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on the transfer portal in 2026

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.