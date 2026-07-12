Oklahoma State OF Kollin Ritchie to return to school after going in 20th round of MLB Draft

Oklahoma State outfielder Kollin Ritchie is returning to the program for his senior season after sinking in the 2026 MLB Draft. Considered a top-100 prospect, he was not drafted until the 20th round.

The St. Louis Cardinals eventually selected the standout in Stillwater, taking him with the No. 594 overall pick in the draft. But Ritchie quickly announced his intentions to return to school on Instagram.

“I’m back,” Kollin Ritchie wrote. “A lot can happen in this game, and sometimes things don’t always go the way you pictured them.

“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity to go through the draft process and for everyone who has supported me along the way. After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to come back to Oklahoma State for one more season and keep working toward what we set out to accomplish.”

Kollin Ritchie was rated as MLB.com’s No. 84 overall prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft. He has spent the last three years as a core part of the Oklahoma State lineup.

In 2026, Ritchie put together his best season yet. He hit .326 at the plate, blasting 31 home runs, driving in 75 runs and notching 13 doubles and two triples. He walked 45 times and struck out 67 times.

In total during his three years at Oklahoma State to date, Kollin Ritchie has hit .311, racked up 49 home runs, 19 doubles and two triples.

MLB.com provided an extensive scouting report on Ritchie ahead of the draft. It highlighted his strengths as a player.

“A left-handed hitter, Ritchie translates bat speed and strength into well-above-average raw power that plays from foul pole to foul pole. He maximizes it by looking to launch balls in the air to his pull side, though his overly aggressive approach leads to concerns about how much he’ll hit in pro ball. He swings through too many strikes, chases soft stuff and has struggled to make contact with wood bats in the Cape Cod League.

“Ritchie moves well for a 6-foot-2, 228-pounder and shows solid speed once he gets going. He gets the job done in center field for Oklahoma State, though he profiles better on the corners at the next level. He has average arm strength and some experience playing third base as well.”

Now Kollin Ritchie will be back at Oklahoma State for another season. He’ll have a chance to significantly improve his draft slot.

“I’m excited to get back to work, be around my teammates again, and give everything I have to this next season,” Ritchie wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has been in my corner throughout this journey. We’re not done yet. Go Pokes.”