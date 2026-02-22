Oklahoma State knew the world was waiting on a redshirt decision for star, early enrollee freshman Jax Forrest. Well, David Taylor sent him out at 133 pounds vs. Iowa on Sunday.

UPDATE: No. 6 Jax Forrest defeated No. 9 Drake Ayala, a two-time NCAA finalist 19-3, a tech fall, to put Oklahoma State up 8-0 through two bouts. He improved to 9-0 on the season.

With that, Forrest will burn his redshirt in his only semester of his freshman year. The decision signals Forrest will wrestle in the individual postseason for Oklahoma State in a bid to win an NCAA title.

This season, Forrest came into the Sunday dual against the Hawkeyes at 8-0 on the year. He was also ranked No. 6 in the latest InterMat rankings at 133 pounds.

The dominance has been evident for Forrest this year. He’s won seven of eight matches by bonus points, with the only close one being a 10-9 decision over Virginia Tech star freshman Aaron Seidel. Coming into college, Seidel had the all-time record for career wins in Pennsylvania HS history, which was recently surpassed by 2026 Rutgers commit Brandt Harer (207).

In late January, Taylor was pressed if he would redshirt Forrest. After leaving Bishop McCort (Pa.) after the first semester, the No. 1 pound for pound recruit in 2026 enrolled at Oklahoma State early.

A senior World Team member, Forrest was nearly in a class of his own. So when Taylor was asked about potentially keeping the prized recruit on the bench, he didn’t budge on a decision.

“You got five dates, and we just want to give him a well-rounded experience,” Taylor said. “You got home matches, you got away matches, we had a tournament to go wrestle, and we just got to keep kind of figuring that stuff out. When we have a decision, you know, we’ll let you guys know and but it’s still something that we’re working through.”

Forrest used all five dates ahead of the Iowa dual and there was still a question if he was to redshirt this year or wrestle in the postseason despite enrolling at the school early this semester. He spoke about the process working with the coaching staff.

“They’ve been thinking about it and they thought, like, how is it going to work,” Forrest said after his debut. “And that just goes to show, you know, they’re here to put their best team and do the best that they can do. And they’re thinking outside the box. That’s something that, you know, me, I’m outside of the box. How I wrestle, how I live, is just different than most people. And so, you know, having a staff that does that, I really trust them.

“There wasn’t a certain date where I was, like, all right, this is what I’m doing, but it’s just kind of building that trust, and then, you know, emptying the cannon when I’m out there.”