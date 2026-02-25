Parsa Fallah injury: Oklahoma State forward sends emotional message to fans after being wheelchaired off floor

Oklahoma State forward Parsa Fallah suffered a horrific injury late in Tuesday night’s 91-84 overtime win over West Virginia when the senior big man’s leg buckled as he landed following a late breakway dunk in the closing seconds of overtime. Fallah’s injury put a damper on the Cowboys’ (17-11, 5-10 Big 12) first victory in three weeks, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Following the game, an emotional Fallah — who is originally from Iran — addressed the assembled media beside OSU head coach Steve Lutz and got a bit choked up while delivering a heartfelt message to the Cowboys fanbase amid what he described as “the best year I’ve had in my college career.”

“I wanted to talk about a few stuff, first of all, I’m really, really grateful for this year that I’ve had here,” Fallah began. “Oklahoma State was the best year I’ve had in my college career, and the fans … [long pause] … sorry, uh, I just hope they know how much I really care about them and it was a great experience. So, I wanted to say thank you to everyone of y’all — all the fans out there.”

Fallah, who transferred in from Oregon State prior to this season, scored 18 points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes Tuesday night, shooting 7-of-12 from the field before taking the fall. Fallah is averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds in his final collegiate season after spending 2024-25 in Corvallis and parts of the prior three seasons at Southern Utah.

While neither he nor Lutz would get into specifics about Fallah’s injury or any potential timetable for return, the 6-foot-10 big man used Tuesday night’s postgame opportunity in front of the assembled media to gush about the second-year Oklahoma State head coach and what he’s building in Stillwater.

“Also, I wanted to talk about Coach Lutz here, he … sorry, I’m getting a little emotional, but this man here I believe is one of the best coaches in the country,” Fallah continued, seemingly directing his message to the Cowboys fanbase. “I’ve never seen a man work as hard as him, and I think this is your guy and he will take you guys far. And I really mean every word I’m saying. He changed my life, and I’m really grateful for him. He made me a better man, a better person and a better player.”

Despite the recent five game losing streak, Lutz has put together a strong Season 2, including opening the 2025-26 season by winning 12 of the first 13 games before stumbling a bit in Big 12 play. With just three regular season games remaining, Fallah made it clear he believes Oklahoma State is in good hands.

“We have a great team and the season isn’t over,” Fallah said. “I’m not sure what’s going to go on with me, I don’t really want to talk about it, but I would just say, thank you God, thank you Jesus Christ. Good or bad, I always try to be grateful, and appreciate God for what he gave me. And, I think fans need to keep supporting this team.

“Oklahoma State has a great staff, great people, and they will take you far. These were the two things I wanted to come here to talk about because I really, really, really love this team, man.”