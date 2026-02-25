Parsa Fallah injury: Oklahoma State forward suffers leg injury in final seconds of OT win, wheelchaired off court

Oklahoma State forward Parsa Fallah was wheelchaired off the court vs. West Virginia after suffering a leg injury on a breakaway dunk in the final second of overtime. The injury casts a shadow on the win for the Cowboys, who broke a five-game losing streak with the 91-84 result.

Fallah contributed 18 points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes, shooting 7-of-12 from the field before taking a fall. The dunk attempt came with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock in a game which had already been decided.

After his leg buckled on the way down from the dunk, he went to the floor until medical staff brought out a wheelchair. He was then guided to the locker room with a towel over his face, as his teammates watched on.

On the season, Fallah averages 14.5 points and six rebounds. He is in his senior season for Oklahoma State, where he transferred prior to the 2024-25 season from Southern Utah. The 6-foot-10 big man is originally from Iran.

Oklahoma State and West Virginia both had plenty on the line in this matchup, which went to overtime tied at 77. The Cowboys needed desperately to stop their five-game losing streak in Big 12 play, while the Mountaineers looked to avoid a third-straight loss and fourth loss in their last five matchups.

Coming out of this game, Oklahoma State is now 17-11 overall and 5-10 in Big 12 play, far from the top of the conference standings as they look to close the regular season strong. However, thanks to their strong non-conference record, the Cowboys retain a glimmer of hope that a strong finish to the regular season could pair with a Big 12 Tournament run for an NCAA Tournament bid.

West Virginia is also on the outside fringes of NCAA Tournament debates across the bubble, sitting at 16-12 overall after the loss and 7-8 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers sit in the middle of the conference standings, potentially providing them with a better path toward a deep conference tournament run which will be needed if they want a Selection Sunday nod.

The best case for both teams at this point comes with the strength of the Big 12. Thanks to the top contenders and solid depth, they have a strong case as the best conference in college basketball.