Oklahoma State forward Parsa Fallah was taken off the floor Tuesday night in a wheelchair after suffering a devastating injury in a game against West Virginia. On Wednesday, Fallah confirmed that early tests have revealed a torn ACL.

Fallah posted a gut-wrenching and moving message on Instagram detailing his injury. And what it meant.

“Earlier today, tests confirmed that I suffered a torn ACL in my left knee, officially ending my season,” he wrote. He would add more, discussing the emotions of the moment.

So what happened, exactly? He took a hard fall on a dunk attempt.

Parsa Fallah had contributed 18 points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes, shooting 7-of-12 from the field before taking a fall. The dunk attempt came with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock in a game which had already been decided.

After his leg buckled on the way down from the dunk, he went to the floor until medical staff brought out a wheelchair. He was then guided to the locker room with a towel over his face, as his teammates watched on.

And it wasn’t until the moment truly set in that Parsa Fallah began to realize what it meant. He explained on Instagram.

“I didn’t know last night would be the last time I’d step on that floor this season,” Fallah wrote. “If I did, I would’ve stayed a little longer… listened to the crowd a little louder… played every second like it would never happen again.

“When I went down, I wasn’t crying because of the pain. I was crying because I knew it might’ve been the last time I played on that court. This game was never just basketball to me. It was love. It was sacrifice. It was playing for the kid I used to be, for the people who never got the chance. For the kid in the stands. For the older fan watching on TV.”

On the season, Fallah averaged 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds. He was in his senior season for Oklahoma State, where he transferred prior to the 2024-25 season from Southern Utah. The 6-foot-10 big man is originally from Iran.

He left it all on the court. And in doing so, Parsa Fallah likely made some fans for life.

“Thank you God for always being with me through it all,” he wrote. “Thank you to my family and beautiful wife for all the sacrifices you guys made. Thank you to coach (Steve) Lutz and staff for this opportunity. Thank you to my teammates for a great year of brotherhood. Thank you to the fans for … Everything.

“Oklahoma State changed my life. Stillwater changed my life. I don’t know what the future holds. But I know this: I love you, Oklahoma State. I love you, Stillwater. Always a Cowboy. 22 out.”

