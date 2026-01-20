Former Penn State and Texas A&M pass rusher Enai White has signed with Oklahoma State, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. White will have one more season of eligibility remaining in Stillwater.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound White joins the rebuilding Cowboys program ahead of the first season under new head coach Eric Morris, who was hired away from North Texas to succeed longtime head coach Mike Gundy. Despite being well traveled, White hasn’t had much on-field production with just 21 combined games over four seasons with the Aggies and Nittany Lions.

White, who played defensive tackle this past season at Penn State, finished 2025 with just three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in just 60 total snaps across eight games in Happy Valley. Before transferring last offseason, White combined for 11 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 13 total games between 2022-24 at Texas A&M.

White signed with the Aggies as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle from Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, Pa.), where he was ranked as the No. 51 player overall, the No. 7 EDGE prospect and the second-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

White is the latest addition to Oklahoma State‘s 22-member transfer class, and sixth defensive lineman out of the portal, joining former North Texas defensive tackle Saadiq Clements, former Troy EDGE DJ Jackson Jr., former Washington defensive tackle Dominic Macon, former Texas Tech defensive tackle Braylon Rigsby, and former Florida State EDGE James WIlliams.

Missouri transfer safety Mose Phillips III commits to Oklahoma State

Former Missouri safety Mose Phillips III committed to Oklahoma State on Sunday via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has one season of eligibility remaining in Stillwater.

Phillips transferred to the Tigers ahead of the 2025 campaign, where he made 11 appearances and recorded five tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Prior to transferring to Missouri, Phillips spent two seasons at Virginia Tech. In 25 total appearances for the Hokies, Phillips amassed 92 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report.