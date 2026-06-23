Oklahoma State to announce unique jersey patch deal with Osage Nation

Oklahoma State is set to have a new jersey patch sponsorship deal with Osage Nation, per a release from the athletic department. While they’ll be prominent on the football jerseys, the patch is set to extend across all OSU teams in the athletic department.

“Oklahoma State Athletics is building momentum in this new era of sport,” Kimberly Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Osage Casinos and Hotels, said. “Osage is proud to be able to support the student athletes and programs across the athletic department. We’ve built a strong connection with the university through other projects, and this brings the relationship to a broader stage. It’s about visibility, opportunity and continuing to invest in the future of our people and our communities.”

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The jersey patches for Oklahoma State will go into effect this year (2026-27). You’ll see them right on the jerseys for each game.

Oklahoma State is set to announce a unique jersey patch sponsorship deal with the Osage Nation, those involved w/ the agreement tell @SBJ.



The patch will extend across all OSU athletic teams beginning this fall.



This marks the first jersey patch sold in the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/ZSCSXPR2cf — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) June 23, 2026

“Oklahoma State Athletics is grateful for the people and the innovative leadership of the Osage Nation for making this historic partnership a reality,” Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said. “There is a deep connection of shared values between Oklahoma State and the Osage Nation, and this partnership is the latest confirmation of that relationship.”

Oklahoma State announces jersey patch partnership

For Osage Nation Principal Chief-Elect Joe Tillman, the partnership represents both a personal and professional milestone, per the release Tillman attended Oklahoma State and played football for the Cowboys from 1978 to 1981.



“Through collaboration and innovation, both Oklahoma State University and the Osage Nation share a commitment to strengthening agricultural productivity, promoting responsible stewardship of land, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for future generations,” Tillman said. “The Osage Nation and Oklahoma State have already built strong partnerships through our Department of Natural Resources, Education Department, and Osage LLC. We are excited to expand those relationships through this next chapter of collaboration while creating new opportunities for Native representation, visibility, and engagement.”

This is the first jersey patch sponsorship in the Big 12. The Cowboys are sure to take advantage of that fact.

“Bringing together Oklahoma State and the Osage Nation creates an opportunity to tell a uniquely Oklahoma story on one of the most visible stages in college athletics,” Andrew Wheeler, Learfield’s Executive Vice President, Sports Properties said. “It’s a win for the entire (OSU) community and we’re proud to have helped make that vision a reality.”