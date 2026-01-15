Steve Lutz accuses Oklahoma State of playing 'like it's an AAU game'

Oklahoma State fell short of a come-from-behind attempt on Tuesday vs. Baylor. Steve Lutz saw his team cut a Baylor lead down to 10 at one point in the second half, only to wind up losing by 15. Certainly not the result the Cowboys wanted, falling to 1-3 in Big 12 play.

Lutz was not too happy with Oklahoma State’s style of play during his postgame press conference. He compared some key moments down the stretch to an AAU game. Playing “with intent” might wind up being something Lutz drills into his players moving forward.

“I thought our guys played better with a sense of purpose and a level of — I don’t want to say desperation,” Lutz said. “Because it shouldn’t be desperation. With an intent, right? You can’t play the game of basketball, especially in the No. 1 league in the country, like it’s an AAU game. You have to play it with an intent. You have to be intentional about what you’re doing. You’ve got to defend on the defensive end and then you’ve got to secure a rebound. And then you have to go on the other end and you’ve got to take good shots.

“We got the thing to 10 and we came out of the timeout. We dont execute, we shoot a bad shot. We come out of another timeout, we turn the ball over. In college basketball, you cannot win until you stop losing. You cannot do things that make you lose.”

The Baylor lead got cut to 10 just ahead of the under-eight media timeout. One of the situations Lutz discussed came around 10 seconds into the shot clock on Oklahoma State’s first possession out of the break. Jaylen Curry launched one from deep and missed.

As for the other one, coaches are not going to be happy with turnovers — whether they are playing with intent or not. Especially when losing late in the second half, needing every possession to be one that helps chip away at a lead.

Since the Baylor loss took place on Tuesday, there was some time for Lutz to get his guys into the practice gym. From there, Saturday brings another home game in Stillwater against Kansas State. Both programs are currently struggling to find success early in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State wants to put win No. 2 on the board, while Kansas State is hoping to break the winless streak.