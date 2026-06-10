Wyatt Hendrickson on training with grapplers Nicky Rod, Ethan Crelinsten: 'It does nothing but elevate'

Wyatt Hendrickson likes to see different looks in the training room and that includes grapplers from the jiu jitsu realm. World renowned practitioners Nicky Rodriguez and Ethan Crelinsten, of Simple Man Martial Arts, joined Hendrickson earlier this year in the Oklahoma State room.

As Hendrickson trains with the Cowboy RTC to make another World Team in 2026, he got some looks from Rodriguez, who has a college wrestling background, and Crelinsten. Not only that, UFC star Diego Lopes has stopped in from time to time.

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“They came in, you could tell both Ethan and Nicky Rod, they had hearts of warriors, like they were true athletes, and that stands out,” Hendrickson told On3. “Not only did we do jiu jitsu together a couple times, but we’re able to hang out, did some fun activities together, and really just got to know them as people, and there’s a lot of similarities between, I say, like gladiator-style athletes. We’re not tennis (players), we’re not pickleball, I play pickleball by the way, but like we’re not golfers, we’re not basketball players, like we are gladiators. We fight people, it’s a fight with rules. MMA, wrestling, jiu jitsu, having those types of guys in the room, it does nothing but elevate.”

“Nicky Rod” is a two-time ADCC (the Olympics of no-gi jiu jitsu) silver medalist, the $1 million grappler for winning CJI 1 and a current UFC BJJ light-heavyweight contender. Crelinsten is a multi-time participant in ADCC, was part of the CJI 2 winning team last summer and is one of the most exciting black belt competitors in the world.

Hendrickson isn’t going to directly take technique from them, but it’s great to train with like-minded athletes. It was part of Hendrickson’s return to form over the last six months, especially leading into Final X on June 19th.

“I mentioned that with Diego Lopes and them, it just elevates like the feeling in the room, because when you’re around just a bunch of savages, you want to be a savage, and if you’re not, it’s like, well, you can rather just quit, or you can rise to that level,” Hendrickson said. “And so, having those guys in the room, Nicky and I, I mean, I never wanted to give up, and he kept tapping me every, you know, 15 seconds, but then I was like, ‘hey, maybe I’ll make it a minute.’”

Hendrickson wants that type of style to be emulated in his wrestling. He wants to be relentless in all of his attacks and in his overall journey to achieve Olympic gold.

“Just having that, like, two guys just want to go after reminds me of those guys that will wrestle live for an hour, just because they have that instinct, that gladiator feeling of just being a savage,” Hendrickson said. “And I’m not gonna stop, like I’m gonna wait till you break … It was a similar feeling of respect for our sports, and how we had a lot of similarities. So I actually need to reach out to them and get them back up here again. I need to go down there. I loved hanging around those guys.”