Archie Manning gushes over Trinidad Chambliss: 'I'm proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback'

Trinidad Chambliss‘ meteoric rise from unknown former Division II quarterback to Ole Miss superstar was unquestionably one of the best and most memorable stories to come out of the 2025 college football season. And it’s one another legendary Rebels signal-caller is not soon going to forget.

“That’s quite a story. I don’t know a lot about Ferris State, but yeah, he jumped out there on an SEC team against some really great competition, and just handled himself good,” Manning told reporters Friday on the first day of the 2026 Manning Passing Academy, via Matt DeGregorio of Biloxi’s WLOX ABC/CBS. “He’s a very complete player. I think he checks all the boxes as a college quarterback. But (now that) I’ve gotten to know him a little bit, he’s just such an outstanding person. So, I’m really proud of him, and I’m proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback.”

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“I’m really proud of him, and I’m proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback”



Ole Miss legend Archie Manning shares his thoughts on Trinidad Chambliss: pic.twitter.com/nwzb4mMjRK — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) June 27, 2026

Chambliss is among nearly 20 collegiate quarterbacks serving as camp counselors during this week’s annual Manning Passing Academy in Thibodeaux, La., joining fellow SEC QBs Arch Manning (Texas), Kenny Minchey (Kentucky), Gunner Stockton (Georgia) and KaMario Taylor (Mississippi State). It’s a special experience for Chambliss, who was effectively uninvited from last year’s event after he transferred to Ole Miss following a second DII national championship at Ferris State in 2024.

“We’re glad to have Trinidad with us this year,” the 77-year-old Archie Manning told reporters, via DeGregorio. “… I did something really bad. We had Austin Simmons, who was going to be the starter at Ole Miss … and I didn’t need two from a school, so (former Ole Miss offensive coordinator) Charlie Weis Jr. kind of helped me uninvite Trinidad … and I wanted to make sure we invited him this year.”

Of course, all that’s in the past now, and both Chambliss and the Manning patriarch are reveling in the fact that the 23-year-old quarterback will be back sling the football in Oxford for the upcoming 2026 college football season after he was granted a preliminary injunction in his eligibility battle versus the NCAA back in February. A local Mississippi judge ruled the NCAA didn’t properly account for Chambliss’ respiratory issues during the 2022 at Ferris State when it denied him a medical redshirt season and ruled him ineligible in January.

Despite starting the 2025 season as Ole Miss’ backup QB behind Simmons, Chambliss took advantage of Simmons’ own health issues and was named the Rebels’ starter in Week 3. From there, Chambliss quickly established himself as a rising star in Oxford enroute to earning SEC Newcomer of the Year after throwing for a career-high 3,937 yards on 66.1% passing and combining on 30 touchdowns last season. Due in large part to Chambliss’ breakout season, Ole Miss earned its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance and advanced to the national semifinals before falling to eventual national runner-up Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

And, thanks to the injunction, Chambliss’ story at Ole Miss is far from over, giving Archie Manning many more opportunities to take pride in the Rebels’ dynamic dual-threat quarterback.