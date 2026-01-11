Former Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight has committed to Ole Miss out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He is a former five-star recruit.

Knight finished his true freshman season with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

He made one start — the Nov. 22 matchup vs. Mercer. Knight finished the game 15-20 (75 percent) passing for 239 yards while also running for 162 yards during the contest. He accounted for six total touchdowns during the contest.

The eventual 62-17 win came as a result of some massive plays. This included a 75-yard rushing score to open the game, another one at the end of the first quarter for 51 more yards and a 91-yard touchdown throw to WR Malcolm Simmons.

Before college, Knight was the No. 25 player and No. 5 overall quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. That’s according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

He was the top-ranked player from the state of Mississippi. Now, he’s heading back to his home state to quarterback the Rebels under new head coach Pete Golding.

Golding is taking over the Ole Miss job for Lane Kiffin, who left the Rebels at the end of the season to take the same job at LSU. He took over the Rebels program ahead of Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff opener vs. Tulane, while resulted in a 41-10 victory for Golding’s squad.

Ole Miss’ run in the College Football Playoff came at a time where everyone counted them out, especially against a Georgia team in the Sugar Bowl that beat them in Athens earlier in the year. Instead, the Rebels came to New Orleans to win — and they did.

Knight will be the next conductor of Ole Miss’ offense, and will hope to lead the Rebels back to the College Football Playoff one year from now. If his lone start at Auburn is any indication, Knight could take the SEC by storm in 2026.

