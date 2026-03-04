Chris Beard mocks 'human element' of officiating after controversial call against Malik Dia

A game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss on Tuesday night took a pivotal turn when the Commodores challenged for a potential flagrant foul on Rebels big man Malik Dia. The challenge was successful, much to the dismay of Ole Miss coach Chris Beard.

As a result, Dia picked up his fifth foul and fouled out of the game just before overtime. Beard said he never got an explanation from the officials for the call.

“You talking about the play where Dia got fouled in the paint by three people and then there was a human element in the game, refs can’t get every call, and then because Dia got fouled and they didn’t call it, human element, then there was two guys on the floor and Dia reached up and grabbed his leg?” Beard said after the game. “Yeah, I didn’t get an explanation.”

The call looked reasonable enough. Dia was on the floor when a Vanderbilt player attempted to run past him.

He reached up and grabbed the Vanderbilt player by the knee, seemingly attempting to trip him. What seemed to bother Beard more than the call itself was how the end of the game played out.

There were a ton of reviews, slowing the pace of the game and turning it into a recurring series of trips to the monitor. Beard vented hard afterward.

“Yeah, so in my opinion, you asked the question, the people that control our game and they make the rules of our game have got to get this fixed,” he said. “It’s like, in my opinion, you asked the question, if you have the right to go challenge everything your guy behind the bench sees with the iPad, I guess we’re looking to extend college basketball to like four-hour TV windows.”

Beard would go on quite the rant about reviews and the length of games these days as a result. He even invoked AI.

“Us coaches don’t make the rules for the most part,” he said. “There’s some sub-committees where we have coaches representing us, but I mean the game is, like, there’s the human element of the game. If we don’t want the human element then let’s just let robots, let’s let AI officiate it, or let’s just check every single play that happens and let’s turn basketball into a six-hour deal.

“You’ve got the challenges and then you’ve got the other one you can do different than the challenge. You’ve got the coach’s challenge and they said those rules are going to be vertical jump, charges and all this. Then they’ve got the other rule you can go in there and appeal it. I don’t know, man. Basketball has a human element. These officials train for a long time. They’re the best. At some point you’ve got to let them see it.”

Beard was upset that Dia was called for a flagrant on a review when officials didn’t call anything on the floor. He was also upset at another one that he thought should have been caught on review but wasn’t.

The inconsistency can be maddening. But it’s part of the game.

“If they see something that’s a flagrant, in my opinion they should be the ones that do it,” Beard said. “In this game, as well, that one didn’t go our way when Dia bumped into the guy’s leg. But in my opinion, you guys that care enough to go check, the one we appealed Patton (Pinkins) took an elbow. He did. He got elbowed. And the explanation I got on that one was it was a basketball play. OK.”

Bottom line: Beard wasn’t thrilled after suffering an 89-86 loss in overtime. Dia fouling out was costly. But so, too, was not having any semblance of flow late in the game.

“Here’s what I know: The game’s taking way too long, there’s a million stoppages of plays, and it’s basketball,” Beard said. “There’s supposed to be a human element. These are the best officials, they train their whole lives, they get to this level, they’re held accountable by the league office and stuff. At some point you’ve got to let those guys call the game. That’s just my opinion.”