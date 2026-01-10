Dez Bryant claims Trinidad Chambliss should be a first-round pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Former NFL star wide receiver Dez Bryant revealed he was a big fan of Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Thursday night. He claimed the Rebels star should be a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chambliss, who saw his waiver for a 6th year in 2026 get denied by the NCAA, is likely turning to pro football next. Ole Miss AD Keith Carter said he’ll appeal the decision, as Chambliss committed to return to the school next fall if he got the year.

But if Chambliss indeed goes to the NFL in a few months, Bryant is someone who would spend a first round pick on the quarterback. Simply put, it’d be one heck of a story.

“Chambliss cold as fuck as well,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “First round draft pick for sure! I guarantee any smart GM will see he is a first rounder right now! But if I were a college player with some motion … I wouldn’t be in a rush to go to the NFL because of NIL money … you can get your education and get paid.”

In the 31-27 loss to Miami in the CFP semifinals, Chambliss was 23-of-27 passing for 277 yards and one touchdown. After transferring from Division II Ferris State, Chambliss finished this season with 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 66.1% completion percentage.

“No QB in college football played the QB position better,” Bryant wrote. “He handles pressure and big moments well. He’s calm in the pocket and very confident with his decision making.”

Another fan came at Bryant and claimed Chambliss should’ve had four interceptions. It was a sign of poor decision making, but Bryant defended Chambliss’ decisions throughout the game.

“The majority of those picks wouldn’t have been on him,” Bryant wrote. “It’s a lot of positives from 2 of the plays that should have been picks. He threw a deep pass that should have gotten picked, it was the right read. It would have been a tipped pick, so partially it wouldn’t have been his fault. He threw a pass to a WR on a hook route on 3rd down, it was the right read, the ball got tipped and the DB dropped the ball.

“I saw a pick he should have thrown in the flats; Miami DB did a great job baiting him to throw in the flat. With all of this being said, with Chambliss coming from winning the D2 championship to one game away from playing in the national championship game, it shows no moment is too big and he can perform on whatever level football is being played on.”

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. It remains to be seen if Chambliss will be there at this point.