Florida State Seminoles transfer defensive back Edwin Joseph is committing to Ole Miss via the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He spent the previous three seasons with the Seminoles.

Edwin Joseph is a native of Hollywood, Florida, where he played at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. Within that recruiting cycle, Joseph was the 345th-ranked player overall and the 11th-ranked athlete.

While in high school, Joseph won back-to-back state championships. In 2022, he was also named a Nat Moore Trophy finalist.

In 2023, Joseph would play in four games, utilizing a redshirt that season. By 2024, he had played in all 12 games for the Florida State defense, and in 2025, he was a consistent starter at the safety position. For his career, he’d finish playing in 28 games for the Seminoles.

During that time, he had 51 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He would also snag four interceptions and defend nine passes. The vast majority of that production came during the 2025 season.

Edwin Joseph and Mike Norvell did have a public back-and-forth during the season. That wasn’t the first time those two teams had publicly butted heads.

It was a difficult two seasons for Florida State on the whole. After winning the ACC in 2023, the Seminoles have failed to make a bowl game in the two subsequent years.

That included bottoming out to 2-10 in 2024 and going just 3-13 in ACC play during that time. Now, it appears as though the Seminoles will undergo some heavy turnover in the Transfer Portal, which Norvell will quickly need to address.

Now, Joseph is going to be looking for an opportunity in Oxford. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he gets there.

Moreover, Joseph was rated as a four-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 75 overall recruit, and the No. 4 overall safety available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

— On3’s Dan Morrison contributed to this article.