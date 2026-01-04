Florida transfer DB Sharif Denson has committed to Ole Miss out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He totaled 95 tackles, an interception, three PBUs, 6.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and 1 forced fumble during his time with the Gators.

Denson put up impressive numbers in 2025 when he had 53 tackles and two tackles for loss. That came after a breakout 2024 campaign when he had 37 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks, along with his first career interception.

Before college, he played high school football at Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 257 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

Now, he’ll still be playing in the SEC in 2026, but it’ll be for the defensive-minded Pete Golding. Golding took over the head coaching job for Lane Kiffin, who took the same job at LSU, and is 2-0 so far as Rebels head coach. Both wins have come during the postseason — College Football Playoff wins vs. Tulane and Georgia — and have the Rebels two wins away from winning a national championship.

Denson will watch that effort from afar as he preps to become a potential key piece to Golding’s defense in 2026. Meanwhile, Golding and the rest of the Ole Miss staff will continue to dive into the portal while continuing bowl prep for the Fiesta Bowl vs. Miami. The winner plays either Indiana or Oregon in the national championship game.

Ole Miss will be coming off a 39-34 upset win over the No. 3-seeded Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia beat Ole Miss in Athens earlier this season, but the Rebels exacted revenge and earned their win back in a win or go home scenario.

Now, Ole Miss’ run through the postseason is coinciding with the new one-time NCAA transfer portal window. So far, they appear to be off to a fast start with the addition of Denson with more expected to come over the next couple of weeks.

