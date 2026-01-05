Former Florida defensive lineman Michai Boireau has committed to Ole Miss, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. It’s just the latest NCAA transfer portal addition for the Rebels, who are still playing in the College Football Playoff. But plenty of attention is still being put on the 206 roster. Boireau joins a growing list of fresh faces coming to Oxford.

Ole Miss was not the only SEC school coming after Boireau. The Kentucky Wildcats were thought to be involved, another program linked to plenty of former conference foes. Head coach Pete Golding was able to win out, though.

Per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, Boireau came in as the No. 121 overall player to enter this cycle. He was the No. 11 defensive lineman when narrowing things down to just his position. A rating of 90.47 meant Boireau joined the ranks as a three-star.