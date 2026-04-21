Former James Madison forward Christian Brown signed with Ole Miss, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He played one season for the Dukes before transferring.

In 33 games last year, Brown played 13.3 minutes per game. He averaged three points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and shot 56.3% from the floor in 2025-26.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Brown wasn’t the only transfer for Ole Miss over the course of the last week. Former Washington State player ND Okafor committed to the Rebels as well. Okafor averaged 11.0 points on 58.3% shooting this season for the Cougars.

The 2026 season will be his fifth season in college overall, spending two seasons each at Cal — where he started his college career — and Washington State. As a sophomore, he suffered a season-ending leg injury before deciding to transfer that offseason. He was granted a redshirt, making him a redshirt senior for the 2026-27 season.

This past season, he finished second in the West Coast Conference in block percentage (6.6%) and seventh in offensive rebounding percentage (10.3%). He also averaged 5.7 rebounds on the year with 1.9 of that coming on the offensive glass.

In his career, Okafor has appeared in 103 total games, including 34 starts. He started all 32 games for Washington State this past season after spending all of last year coming off the bench.