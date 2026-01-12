Former LSU running back JT Lindsey signed with Ole Miss out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.

Lindsey did not play a game for the Tigers this season. Now, he’ll opt to go to head coach Lane Kiffin’s old stomping grounds in Oxford.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Lindsey was a four-star recruit out of Alexandria (La.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 4 overall prospect in the state, the No. 7 running back in the class and the No. 132 overall prospect in the class.

Lindsey joins an Ole Miss team that just made the College Football Playoff semifinals with Pete Golding leading the way after Kiffin’s departure. QB Deuce Knight also joins the program, so it should be an intriguing offense next year.

Knight finished his true freshman season with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

He made one start — the Nov. 22 matchup vs. Mercer. Knight finished the game 15-20 (75 percent) passing for 239 yards while also running for 162 yards during the contest. He accounted for six total touchdowns during the contest.

The eventual 62-17 win came as a result of some massive plays. This included a 75-yard rushing score to open the game, another one at the end of the first quarter for 51 more yards and a 91-yard touchdown throw to WR Malcolm Simmons.

Before college, Knight was the No. 25 player and No. 5 overall quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. That’s according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.