Greg McElroy reacts to Pete Golding, Trinidad Chambliss hype in spring practice

Ole Miss is no longer sneaking up on anyone. According to Greg McElroy, the Rebels might be one of the most compelling teams in all of college football entering 2026.

Speaking on Always College Football, McElroy didn’t hold back when discussing the buzz coming out of Oxford this spring. Particularly surrounding head coach Pete Golding and star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say that Ole Miss Football is one of the more fascinating programs,” McElroy said.

Of course, it’s easy to see why. Chambliss led Ole Miss to a College Football Playoff appearance last season, guiding the Rebels all the way to the semifinals and a No. 3 finish in the AP Poll. They were a single play away from reaching the national championship game, a breakthrough moment for a program that had been building toward contention.

You can’t forget the transition. Following Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU, Golding stepped into the head coaching role and immediately steadied the ship. Ole Miss went 2-1 in the Playoff, highlighted by a marquee win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Now, with a full offseason to install his vision, expectations are only rising.

“This is exciting, right? It’s a very exciting time for Ole Miss football,” McElroy added.

The biggest reason? Chambliss is back. After initially being denied an extra year of eligibility, the star quarterback fought the ruling in court, and he won. In a stunning twist, the Mississippi Supreme Court denied the NCAA’s appeal on the same day Ole Miss opened spring practice, clearing Chambliss to return.

“To find out you’re eligible on the same day that you walk out on the practice field for the first time? If that’s not a sign, I don’t know what it is,” McElroy pointed out. “We know Chambliss is going to be a dude,” McElroy added. “He’s going to be a Heisman contender.”

Meanwhile, he won’t be alone. Running back Kewan Lacey, fresh off a 24-touchdown campaign, also returns after fending off heavy transfer portal interest, including a push from LSU. His decision to stay in Oxford gives Ole Miss one of the most explosive backfields in the country.

Add in offensive coordinator John David Baker, who is well-versed in the Rebels’ up-tempo system, and continuity becomes a major strength. All of it sets the stage for a massive early-season showdown. Ole Miss opens against Louisville in Nashville before a highly anticipated clash with LSU just weeks later, a matchup loaded with storylines. From Golding vs. Kiffin to Chambliss vs. Sam Leavitt.

“That game’s going to be maybe the most emotionally charged regular season game in college football this year,” McElroy predicted.

If the spring hype is any indication, Ole Miss isn’t just fascinating. They’re dangerous and ready to prove they’re more than just a fluke contender.